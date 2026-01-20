Gardner-Webb announces 2026 football schedule

The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs have announced their 2026 football schedule, featuring four home games and eight away contests.

Prior to today’s release, the only announced non-conference matchup for GWU was a road contest against Liberty, which is slated for Sept. 12. The Runnin’ Bulldogs have added four new matchups to their slate — at Austin Peay on Aug. 29, at Wofford on Sept. 5, home vs. North Carolina Central on Sept. 19, and at Marshall on Sept. 26.

Gardner-Webb kicks off OVC-Big South Football Association play this fall on the road against Charleston Southern on Oct. 3. Other road conference matchups include UT Martin on Oct. 17, Southeast Missouri on Oct. 31, and Western Illinois on Nov. 14.

OVC-Big South opponents slated to visit Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, N.C., include Eastern Illinois on Oct. 10, Lindenwood on Nov. 7 (Homecoming), and Tennessee State on Nov. 21.

Below is Gardner-Webb’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule

08/29 – at Austin Peay

09/05 – at Wofford

09/12 – at Liberty

09/19 – NC Central

09/26 – at Marshall

10/03 – at Charleston Southern*

10/10 – Eastern Illinois*

10/17 – at UT Martin*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – at Southeast Missouri*

11/07 – Lindenwood*

11/14 – at Western Illinois*

11/21 – Tennessee State*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Gardner-Webb posted a 7-5 record in 2025, finishing 5-3 in league play. The team will be led by new head coach Kris McCullough, who previously guided UT Permian Basin from 2023 through 2025.