Future sites set for Army-Navy Game through 2027

Future sites for the Army-Navy Game through the 2027 season were announced on Wednesday by Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie and Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk.

Army-Navy Games from 2023 through 2027 will be played in five different cities, beginning with a contest on Dec. 9, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The game is being held in the Boston area for the first time in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution’s maiden voyage.

The 2024 game will be played on Dec. 14 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., which will mark the 125th playing of the annual Army-Navy Game. It will be only the second Army-Navy Game to be played in the Washington, D.C., region.

“We are excited to announce the next five-year cycle for America’s Game,” said Buddie. “The Army-Navy game is a great showcase for both service academies. We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen. We had great interest from many regions and thank the cities who participated in the bid selection process. We cannot wait to have this game played at some incredible venues in great cities.”

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., will host the 2025 Army-Navy Game on Dec. 13. This will mark the seventh time that the game has been played in Baltimore and first since 2016. Per the release, Fort McHenry, the site where Francis Scott Key penned the lyrics to the national anthem, will serve as the backdrop.

As part of the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the 2026 game will be played in the New York/New Jersey area at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Dec. 12. The game will mark the 19th in New York/New Jersey and the sixth at the Meadowlands Complex.

“Extraordinary efforts put forth throughout the bidding process made evaluations and final city selections highly competitive,” said Gladchuk. “Proposals brought forward included local, city and state dignitaries to ensure the most comprehensive presentation could be made to the selection committee. The promotional partnership we share with USAA clearly reinforced the enthusiastic interest in hosting the Army-Navy game by many of our nation’s greatest cities. Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas. We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets. Our gratitude goes out to all the cities that showed interest and congratulations to the recipients of the games.”

On Dec. 11, 2027, the Army-Navy Game will return to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. It will mark the 91st time the game has been played in Philadelphia.

The 2022 contest is also scheduled to be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, Dec. 10. Each Army-Navy Game from 2022 through 2027 will be nationally televised by CBS.

Under the current rotation, Army serves as the home team during even years and Navy serves as the home team during odd years.

