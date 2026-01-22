Furman releases 2026 football schedule

The Furman Paladins have released their 2026 football schedule, featuring six home games and 12 contests overall.

Furman opens its 2026 campaign on Aug. 29 with a newly added home matchup against Division II Anderson at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. The Paladins then hit the road for back‑to‑back trips, visiting Tennessee on Sept. 5 before opening Southern Conference (SoCon) play at Mercer on Sept. 12.

Non‑conference action resumes the following week, as Furman hosts South Carolina State on Sept. 19 and then travels to Richmond on Sept. 26 to close out its non‑league slate.

From there, the Paladins dive fully into SoCon play: Wofford on Oct. 3, at Tennessee Tech on Oct. 10, Samford on Oct. 24, Western Carolina on Oct. 31, at The Citadel on Nov. 7, Chattanooga on Nov. 14, and the regular‑season finale at VMI on Nov. 21.

Below is Furman’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Furman Football Schedule

08/29 – Anderson

09/05 – at Tennessee

09/12 – at Mercer*

09/19 – SC State

09/26 – at Richmond

10/03 – Wofford*

10/10 – at Tennessee Tech*

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – Samford*

10/31 – Western Carolina*

11/07 – at The Citadel*

11/14 – Chattanooga*

11/21 – at VMI*

* SoCon contest.

Furman is coming off a 6-6 season in 2025, including a 4-4 mark in conference play. The Paladins enter their 10th year under head coach Clay Hendrix, who owns a 60-43 overall record (45-25 SoCon) at the school.