Furman releases 2025 football schedule

The Furman Paladins have released their 2025 football schedule, which features six home games and a road contest at Clemson.

Furman opens the 2025 season with back-to-back non-conference home games at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. The Paladins will square off with the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday, Aug. 30 and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The Paladins then hit the road for a non-league outing against the Campbell Camels on Sept. 13.

After an open date, Furman opens Southern Conference (SoCon) action on the road against the Samford Bulldogs on Sept. 27. Other SoCon road contests include Western Carolina on Oct. 11, Wofford on Oct. 18, and Chattanooga on Nov. 8.

SoCon opponents slated to visit Paladin Stadium in 2025 include ETSU on Oct. 4, The Citadel on Oct. 25 (Homecoming), Mercer on Nov. 1, and VMI on Nov. 15.

Furman will close out the regular-season with an in-state road trip against the Clemson Tigers on Nov. 22.

Below is Furman’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Furman Football Schedule

08/30 – William & Mary

09/06 – Presbyterian

09/13 – at Campbell

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – at Samford*

10/04 – ETSU*

10/11 – at Western Carolina*

10/18 – at Wofford*

10/25 – The Citadel*

11/01 – Mercer*

11/08 – at Chattanooga*

11/15 – VMI*

11/22 – at Clemson

* SoCon contest.

Furman finished the 2024 season 3-8 overall and 2-5 in SoCon action. The 2025 season will mark the ninth under Paladin head coach Clay Hendrix, who has a 54-37 overall record, two SoCon championships, and four FCS Playoff appearances.