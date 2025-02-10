Furman releases 2025 football schedule

The Furman Paladins have released their 2025 football schedule, which features six home games and a road contest at Clemson.
Furman opens the 2025 season with back-to-back non-conference home games at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. The Paladins will square off with the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday, Aug. 30 and the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, Sept. 6.
The Paladins then hit the road for a non-league outing against the Campbell Camels on Sept. 13.
After an open date, Furman opens Southern Conference (SoCon) action on the road against the Samford Bulldogs on Sept. 27. Other SoCon road contests include Western Carolina on Oct. 11, Wofford on Oct. 18, and Chattanooga on Nov. 8.
SoCon opponents slated to visit Paladin Stadium in 2025 include ETSU on Oct. 4, The Citadel on Oct. 25 (Homecoming), Mercer on Nov. 1, and VMI on Nov. 15.
Furman will close out the regular-season with an in-state road trip against the Clemson Tigers on Nov. 22.
Below is Furman’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
- 08/30 – William & Mary
- 09/06 – Presbyterian
- 09/13 – at Campbell
- 09/20 – OFF
- 09/27 – at Samford*
- 10/04 – ETSU*
- 10/11 – at Western Carolina*
- 10/18 – at Wofford*
- 10/25 – The Citadel*
- 11/01 – Mercer*
- 11/08 – at Chattanooga*
- 11/15 – VMI*
- 11/22 – at Clemson
* SoCon contest.
Furman finished the 2024 season 3-8 overall and 2-5 in SoCon action. The 2025 season will mark the ninth under Paladin head coach Clay Hendrix, who has a 54-37 overall record, two SoCon championships, and four FCS Playoff appearances.
Unrelated, but I just noticed that Mercyhurst isn’t included on your NEC drop-down when you hover over FCS, then NEC. They are included on the NEC page if you click on it, but not in the hovering part.
As a result, I thought there were only 7 football schools in the NEC, when there are actually 8.
Thanks, will fix.
If NMSU is poached by the MW, Furman and Wofford could replace them and UTEP in C-USA.
Yeah, no.
Furman and Wofford are small private schools each with less than 5,000 students. The fact that they even have normal FCS programs is quite remarkable actually.
If the MWC takes NMSU (which probably won’t happen since they already decided on NIU, GCU, and UCD over them), C-USA would likely take Tarleton State, who has already expressed a desire of moving up to FBS.