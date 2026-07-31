Furman, Davidson schedule 2029, 2030 football series

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Furman Paladins quarterback Carson Jones (5) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Furman University athletics announced Friday that the Furman Paladins and Davidson Wildcats have agreed to a home‑and‑home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

Furman will open the series on September 1, 2029, when the Paladins travel to Davidson College Stadium in Davidson, N.C. The matchup returns to Greenville, S.C., the following year, with Furman hosting the Wildcats at Paladin Stadium on August 31, 2030.

The programs last met in 1987 in Greenville, a game Furman won 58–3. The Paladins have won 11 consecutive meetings with the Wildcats and hold a 39–15 advantage in the all-time series.

Davidson, which competed in Southern Conference football from 1936–86, now plays in the Pioneer Football League. Furman has been a member of the Southern Conference since 1936.

Davidson joins Clemson (Nov. 17) on Furman’s 2029 non‑conference slate, while the Wildcats become the first announced non‑league opponent for the Paladins in 2030.

Davidson also has one other non‑conference opponent scheduled in 2029 — a September 15 road trip to VMI. Furman is the first confirmed non‑league opponent for the Wildcats in 2030.

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