Furman adds four FBS opponents to future football schedules

The Furman Paladins have added four Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents to their future football schedules, the school announced Monday.

Furman will travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. The game was rescheduled from the 2020 COVID-19 season, and the Paladins will receive a $500,000 guarantee for the game.

Furman and Tennessee have met twice on the gridiron in their history. The Volunteers claimed both previous meetings, winning 32-6 in 1941 and 52-7 in 1942.

The Paladins will make an in-state trip to face the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Bryce Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 4, 2027. The game will mark their 51st overall gridiron meeting.

In their most recent matchup in 2023, the Gamecocks defeated the Paladins 47-21 and now lead the overall series 29-20-1.

Furman is scheduled to visit the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Sept. 2, 2028. The Gators currently lead the series with the Paladins, 6-2-1, with the last meeting occurring in 2011.

The fourth and final non-conference opponent added for Furman is another in-state foe, the Clemson Tigers, with the game set for Nov. 17, 2029 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Furman and Clemson have met 58 times in their history, most recently in 2022. The Tigers defeated the Paladins in that contest, 35-12, and now lead the overall series 44-10-4.

