Fresno State adds Rice, Cal Poly to future football schedules

The Fresno State Bulldogs have added the Rice Owls and Cal Poly Mustangs to their future football schedules, the school announced on Tuesday.

Fresno State and Rice will begin a home-and-home series at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, Calif., on Sept. 26, 2026. The series will conclude the following season when the Bulldogs travel to face the Owls at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2027.

Fresno State and Rice have met seven times on the gridiron, but not since the 2014 Hawai’i Bowl in Honolulu, Hawai’i. The Owls defeated the Bulldogs in that contest, 30-6, which was their first win in the series.

Fresno State calls the Mountain West Conference home, while Rice has competed in the American Athletic Conference since the fall of 2023.

The Bulldogs also announced that they will host the Cal Poly Mustangs of the Big Sky Conference on Sept, 16, 2028. Fresno State leads the all-time series with Cal Poly, 34-10-2, which began in 1922 and was played most recently in 2022.

With the addition of games against Rice and Cal Poly, Fresno State has completed its non-conference football schedule through the 2028 season. Below are Fresno State’s opponents for 2024 through 2028:

08/31 – at Michigan

09/07 – Sacramento State

09/14 – New Mexico State

10/12 – Washington State

11/30 – at UCLA

08/23 – at Kansas

08/30 – Georgia Southern

09/06 – at Oregon State

09/13 – Southern

09/05 – at USC

09/12 – Sacramento State

09/19 – at Washington State

09/26 – Rice

08/28 – Utah Tech

09/04 – at Washington

09/11 – at Rice

09/18 – Washington State

09/02 – Stanford

09/09 – at USC

09/16 – Cal Poly

09/23 – at Georgia Southern

