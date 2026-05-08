FOX unveils 2026 Friday night college football schedule

FOX Sports has revealed its Friday night college football schedule for the 2026 season, a 12-game slate that is highlighted by Missouri at Kansas and Indiana’s Big Ten-opener.
The Friday primetime slate on the FOX broadcast network this season includes games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences. The slate of games kicks off on Friday, September 4 with the USC Trojans hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs at 8:00pm ET on FOX.
The FOX College Football Friday schedule concludes with the Mountain West Championship Game on Friday, December 4. The game will be televised by FOX at 9:00pm ET.
Check out the complete slate of Friday night college football games on FOX below. The complete early season college football TV schedule is expected to be released at the end of May.
FOX 2026 Friday night college football schedule
* All times Eastern.
Friday, Sept. 4
Fresno State at USC – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Sept. 11
Missouri at Kansas – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Sept. 18
Houston at Texas Tech – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Sept. 25
Northwestern at Indiana – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 2
Penn State at Northwestern – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 9
Iowa at Washington – 9pm, FOX or FS1
Friday, Oct. 16
Washington at Purdue – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 6
Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 13
Illinois at UCLA – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 20
Oregon at Michigan State – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 27
West Virginia at Utah – 8 or 9pm, FOX
Friday, Dec. 4
Mountain West Championship – 9pm, FOX
FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS ✨🏈
Can’t wait for FOX College Football Fridays to kick off 🔜😍 pic.twitter.com/S9PcSlRfvi
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 8, 2026
At least Illinois fighting Illini & Northwestern Wildcats will receive two Friday evening appearances on FOX.
As always, I am very confident that Michigan Wolverines will be on FOX Big Noon Saturday during 2026 regular season.
Also, I am confident that Michigan will be on CBS a few times with 9/12 vs Oklahoma & 10/17 vs Penn State two that I want however always flexible on anything when it comes to networks or kickoffs.
I continue support Michigan having zero interest in playing Friday games.
You support Michigan not playing Friday nights but you also tell everyone here that Friday night games are “excellent “ so what is it? I think Friday nights belong to high school football. If you can have a dumb opinion so can I
Illininoles97 I really enjoy respecting University of Michigan having desire not to play on Fridays.
Two years ago, very mean Z-Man made up the most obscured crappiest penalty for big Ten teams that do not play on Fridays are not allowed on FOX Big Noon Saturday.
I am very blessed & happy that Z-Man is definitely no longer part of FBS Schedules.
one crappy looking lineup IMO. No real MW games at all…….
None of these other then Fresno State – USC hold any interest.
Majority of Mountain West games will be on FS1.