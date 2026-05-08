FOX unveils 2026 Friday night college football schedule

FOX Sports has revealed its Friday night college football schedule for the 2026 season, a 12-game slate that is highlighted by Missouri at Kansas and Indiana’s Big Ten-opener.

The Friday primetime slate on the FOX broadcast network this season includes games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences. The slate of games kicks off on Friday, September 4 with the USC Trojans hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

The FOX College Football Friday schedule concludes with the Mountain West Championship Game on Friday, December 4. The game will be televised by FOX at 9:00pm ET.

Check out the complete slate of Friday night college football games on FOX below. The complete early season college football TV schedule is expected to be released at the end of May.

FOX 2026 Friday night college football schedule

* All times Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 4

Fresno State at USC – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Sept. 11

Missouri at Kansas – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Sept. 18

Houston at Texas Tech – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Sept. 25

Northwestern at Indiana – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 2

Penn State at Northwestern – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 9

Iowa at Washington – 9pm, FOX or FS1

Friday, Oct. 16

Washington at Purdue – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 6

Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 13

Illinois at UCLA – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 20

Oregon at Michigan State – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 27

West Virginia at Utah – 8 or 9pm, FOX

Friday, Dec. 4

Mountain West Championship – 9pm, FOX