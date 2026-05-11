FOX Sports announces two college football game selections in 2026

FOX Sports has revealed two college football matchups in 2026, according to an announcement Monday.

During week two of the 2026 season, the Michigan Wolverines will host the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, September 12. The game is the second of a home-and-home series that began with a 24-13 Oklahoma victory in Norman last season.

The Oklahoma-Michigan game is scheduled for Big Noon Kickoff (noon ET) on FOX.

Mark your calendars. 🗓️@OU_Football takes on @UMichFootball in Ann Arbor in this star-studded Week 2 matchup. Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/Ou2vzPsY01 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 11, 2026

Michigan vs Oklahoma. September 12 at noon on Fox. pic.twitter.com/eyd9LoQiQf — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 11, 2026

FOX will also feature “The Game” again during the final week of the regular-season (Week 13), which features the Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Big Ten rivalry matchup will be played on Saturday, November 28 and the game will air on FOX at noon ET.

The Game returns to FOX. 🍿 Watch as @UMichFootball and @OhioStateFB go head-to-head on November 28. Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/6LIpPx1rsG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 11, 2026

The Michigan-Ohio State football series is currently led by the Wolverines, 62-52-6. Ohio State defeated Michigan in Ann Arbor last season, 27-9, to end a four-game losing streak.

A few more college football TV releases are expected this week, including from ESPN and possibly the Big Ten. The complete early season TV schedule (Week 0-3) plus special date games will likely be released towards the end of May. Last season, those announcements were made on May 29.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES