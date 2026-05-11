FOX Sports announces two college football game selections in 2026

FOX Sports has revealed two college football matchups in 2026, according to an announcement Monday.
During week two of the 2026 season, the Michigan Wolverines will host the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, September 12. The game is the second of a home-and-home series that began with a 24-13 Oklahoma victory in Norman last season.
The Oklahoma-Michigan game is scheduled for Big Noon Kickoff (noon ET) on FOX.
Mark your calendars. 🗓️@OU_Football takes on @UMichFootball in Ann Arbor in this star-studded Week 2 matchup. Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/Ou2vzPsY01
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 11, 2026
Michigan vs Oklahoma.
September 12 at noon on Fox. pic.twitter.com/eyd9LoQiQf
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 11, 2026
FOX will also feature “The Game” again during the final week of the regular-season (Week 13), which features the Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Big Ten rivalry matchup will be played on Saturday, November 28 and the game will air on FOX at noon ET.
The Game returns to FOX. 🍿
Watch as @UMichFootball and @OhioStateFB go head-to-head on November 28. Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/6LIpPx1rsG
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 11, 2026
The Michigan-Ohio State football series is currently led by the Wolverines, 62-52-6. Ohio State defeated Michigan in Ann Arbor last season, 27-9, to end a four-game losing streak.
A few more college football TV releases are expected this week, including from ESPN and possibly the Big Ten. The complete early season TV schedule (Week 0-3) plus special date games will likely be released towards the end of May. Last season, those announcements were made on May 29.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- College Football Schedule (FBS)
- College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)
Excellent choice for Michigan-Oklahoma to be shown on FOX Big Noon Saturday & I highly respect decision.
On 9/12 Either Illinois-Duke or Cy Hawk battle Iowa-Iowa State would be nice for CBS at 3:30PM & speaking of CBS I would like them to televise Michigan season home opener vs Western Michigan 9/5 & still have high hopes for Penn State at Big House 10/17.
Again, these are fun ideas nothing serious.
Getting back to FOX Big Noon Saturday I am fully blessed & happy that tradition continues with Michigan-Ohio State Saturday Noon kickoff & hopefully it will be stand-alone Big Ten game at Noon time slot like it was last year.
we all hate big noon fox you are ruining the big ten and ohio state football go away