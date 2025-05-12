FOX Sports announces two college football game selections in 2025

FOX Sports has revealed two college football matchups in 2025, according to an announcement Monday.

During week one of the 2025 season, the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 30. The game is the first of a home-and-home series that concludes in Austin, Texas, in 2026.

FOX will also feature the Ohio State Buckeyes again during the final week of the regular-season when they travel to take on the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Big Ten rivalry matchup will be played on Saturday, Nov. 29.

Kickoff times for both games were not announced, but it’s likely that each will be slotted for Big Noon Kickoff (noon ET).

We've got a CFP rematch coming your way in Week 1🔥@TexasFootball will take on the defending champs @OhioStateFB Week 1 on FOX 🤘🌰 pic.twitter.com/vcMdK502gT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 12, 2025

The Game is back on FOX 😤🌰〽️ Who is coming out on top Thanksgiving weekend, @OhioStateFB or @UMichFootball? pic.twitter.com/l78ACsnodI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 12, 2025

The Michigan-Ohio State football series, referred to as “The Game” by some, is currently led by the Wolverines, 62-51-6. Michigan has won the last four contests in the series, 42-27 in Ann Arbor in 2021, 45-23 in Columbus in 2022, 30-24 in Ann Arbor in 2023, and 13-10 in Columbus last season.

A few more college football TV releases are expected this week, including from ESPN and possibly the Big Ten. The complete early season TV schedule (Week 0-3) will likely be released towards the end of May. Last season, that announcement was made on May 30.

