FOX Sports announces 2026 college football TV schedule

FOX Sports has unveiled its 2026 college football TV schedule, featuring 44 games across the first four weeks, including Week Zero. In total, the FOX family of networks will televise 137 college football games throughout the season.
The season opens in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, when Memphis travels to UNLV for a 10:00pm ET kickoff on FOX. Week 1 begins the following Thursday, September 3, with UMass visiting Rutgers and UAB heading to Illinois in a primetime doubleheader on the Big Ten Network. The momentum continues into Friday, September 4, as Purdue hosts Indiana State, Michigan State welcomes Toledo on FS1, and USC meets Fresno State under the lights on FOX.
Saturday, September 5, marks the return of Big Noon Kickoff at 10:00am ET, setting the stage for a full day of action highlighted by North Texas at Indiana at noon on FOX and Boston College at Cincinnati in the mid‑afternoon window.
Throughout the fall, Friday nights are anchored by FOX College Football Friday, a dedicated primetime showcase that begins with Missouri–Kansas on September 11 and continues with Houston–Texas Tech on September 18. Indiana opens Big Ten play at Northwestern on September 25, followed a week later by the debut of Northwestern’s rebuilt Ryan Field on October 2. The Friday schedule builds toward a late‑season showdown between Oregon and Michigan State on November 20.
Several early‑season storylines add further intrigue, including Matt Campbell’s Penn State debut against Marshall, a major Big 12 clash between Arizona and BYU on September 12, and North Dakota State’s first Mountain West game that same evening. One week later, the Union Jack Classic on September 19 becomes the first FBS game ever played in England.
Championship Weekend delivers consecutive primetime title games, beginning with the Mountain West Championship on Friday, December 4, and continuing with the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, December 5.
Below is the complete list of college football games announced by FOX this season. Additional contests will be announced 6-12 days before the date of the game.
FOX Sports 2026 college football TV schedule
* All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Memphis at UNLV – 10pm, FOX
Thursday, Sept. 3
UMass at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN
UAB at Illinois – 9pm, BTN
Friday, Sept. 4
Indiana St. at Purdue – 7pm, BTN
Toledo at Michigan St. – 8pm, FS1
Fresno St. at USC – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 5
Big Noon Kickoff – 10am, FOX
North Texas at Indiana – 12pm, FOX
Ohio at Nebraska – 12pm, FS1
Ball St. at Ohio St. – 12:30pm, BTN
Boston College at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, FOX
Marshall at Penn St. – 3:30pm, FS1
Northern Illinois at Iowa – 4:15pm, BTN
Abilene Christian at Texas Tech – 7pm, FS1
Hampton at Maryland – 8pm, BTN
South Dakota St. at Northwestern – 8pm, BTN
Central Michigan at New Mexico – 10pm, FS1
Friday, Sept. 11
Missouri at Kansas – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 12
Big Noon Kickoff – 10am, FOX
Howard at Indiana – 12pm, BTN
Oklahoma at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Wake Forest at Purdue – 12pm, FS1
Arizona at BYU – 3:30pm, FOX
Duke at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1
Eastern Michigan at Michigan St. – 3:30pm, BTN
Utah St. at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN
Bowling Green at Nebraska – 7pm, FS1
San Diego St. at UCLA – 7:15pm, BTN
Western Illinois at Wisconsin – 7:15pm, BTN
North Dakota St. at Air Force – 10pm, FS1
Louisiana at USC – 11pm, BTN
Friday, Sept. 18
Houston at Texas Tech – 8pm, FOX
Portland St. at Oregon – 10:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 19
Big Noon Kickoff – 10am, FOX
Akron at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN
Arizona St. vs. Kansas (London) – 12pm, FS1
Buffalo at Penn St. – 12pm, BTN
Kent St. at Ohio St. – 12pm, FOX
Utah St. at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX
UTEP at Michigan – 3:30pm, BTN
Northern Iowa at Iowa – 4pm, FS1
Eastern Washington at Washington – 7:15pm, BTN
North Dakota at Nebraska – 7:15pm, BTN
Colorado at Northwestern – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1
Virginia Tech at Maryland – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1
Fresno St. at San José St. – 11pm, FS1
Purdue at UCLA – 11pm, BTN
Friday, Sept. 25
Howard at Rutgers – 7pm, BTN
Northwestern at Indiana – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 2
Penn St. at Northwestern – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 9
Iowa at Washington – 9pm, FOX or FS1*
Friday, Oct. 16
Washington at Purdue – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 6
Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 13
Illinois at UCLA – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 20
Iowa St. at UCF – 6pm, FS1
Oregon at Michigan St. – 8pm, FOX
New Mexico at Wyoming – 9pm, FS1
Friday, Nov. 27
West Virginia at Utah – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 28
Big Noon Kickoff – 9am, FOX
Michigan at Ohio St. – 12pm, FOX
Friday, Dec. 4
Mountain West Championship – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Dec. 5
Big Ten Championship – 8pm, FOX
* Note: Iowa at Washington on Oct. 9 is FOX or FS1 pending MLB Postseason scheduling.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- College Football Schedule (FBS)
- College Football TV Schedule (FBS & FCS)
@KevinKelleyFB,
Dan-ke 4 this enticing & sport teasing article.
I didn’t know that FOX ran the B18G10 Network, I wrongly believed that it was another DisnEySPN+ subsidiary.
Week 2 Conference Games should + more unpredictability into the contests, similar 2 the First round of the ncaa Men’s Basketball tourney.
On the webaddress below; once there choose ‘Sport’ once there click on ‘US Sports’ once there choose ‘NCAA Football’
BTN is owned by FOX.