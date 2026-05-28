FOX Sports announces 2026 college football TV schedule

FOX Sports has unveiled its 2026 college football TV schedule, featuring 44 games across the first four weeks, including Week Zero. In total, the FOX family of networks will televise 137 college football games throughout the season.

The season opens in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, when Memphis travels to UNLV for a 10:00pm ET kickoff on FOX. Week 1 begins the following Thursday, September 3, with UMass visiting Rutgers and UAB heading to Illinois in a primetime doubleheader on the Big Ten Network. The momentum continues into Friday, September 4, as Purdue hosts Indiana State, Michigan State welcomes Toledo on FS1, and USC meets Fresno State under the lights on FOX.

Saturday, September 5, marks the return of Big Noon Kickoff at 10:00am ET, setting the stage for a full day of action highlighted by North Texas at Indiana at noon on FOX and Boston College at Cincinnati in the mid‑afternoon window.

Throughout the fall, Friday nights are anchored by FOX College Football Friday, a dedicated primetime showcase that begins with Missouri–Kansas on September 11 and continues with Houston–Texas Tech on September 18. Indiana opens Big Ten play at Northwestern on September 25, followed a week later by the debut of Northwestern’s rebuilt Ryan Field on October 2. The Friday schedule builds toward a late‑season showdown between Oregon and Michigan State on November 20.

Several early‑season storylines add further intrigue, including Matt Campbell’s Penn State debut against Marshall, a major Big 12 clash between Arizona and BYU on September 12, and North Dakota State’s first Mountain West game that same evening. One week later, the Union Jack Classic on September 19 becomes the first FBS game ever played in England.

Championship Weekend delivers consecutive primetime title games, beginning with the Mountain West Championship on Friday, December 4, and continuing with the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, December 5.

Below is the complete list of college football games announced by FOX this season. Additional contests will be announced 6-12 days before the date of the game.

FOX Sports 2026 college football TV schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Memphis at UNLV – 10pm, FOX

Thursday, Sept. 3

UMass at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN

UAB at Illinois – 9pm, BTN

Friday, Sept. 4

Indiana St. at Purdue – 7pm, BTN

Toledo at Michigan St. – 8pm, FS1

Fresno St. at USC – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 5

Big Noon Kickoff – 10am, FOX

North Texas at Indiana – 12pm, FOX

Ohio at Nebraska – 12pm, FS1

Ball St. at Ohio St. – 12:30pm, BTN

Boston College at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, FOX

Marshall at Penn St. – 3:30pm, FS1

Northern Illinois at Iowa – 4:15pm, BTN

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech – 7pm, FS1

Hampton at Maryland – 8pm, BTN

South Dakota St. at Northwestern – 8pm, BTN

Central Michigan at New Mexico – 10pm, FS1

Friday, Sept. 11

Missouri at Kansas – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 12

Big Noon Kickoff – 10am, FOX

Howard at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

Oklahoma at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Wake Forest at Purdue – 12pm, FS1

Arizona at BYU – 3:30pm, FOX

Duke at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1

Eastern Michigan at Michigan St. – 3:30pm, BTN

Utah St. at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN

Bowling Green at Nebraska – 7pm, FS1

San Diego St. at UCLA – 7:15pm, BTN

Western Illinois at Wisconsin – 7:15pm, BTN

North Dakota St. at Air Force – 10pm, FS1

Louisiana at USC – 11pm, BTN

Friday, Sept. 18

Houston at Texas Tech – 8pm, FOX

Portland St. at Oregon – 10:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 19

Big Noon Kickoff – 10am, FOX

Akron at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN

Arizona St. vs. Kansas (London) – 12pm, FS1

Buffalo at Penn St. – 12pm, BTN

Kent St. at Ohio St. – 12pm, FOX

Utah St. at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX

UTEP at Michigan – 3:30pm, BTN

Northern Iowa at Iowa – 4pm, FS1

Eastern Washington at Washington – 7:15pm, BTN

North Dakota at Nebraska – 7:15pm, BTN

Colorado at Northwestern – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1

Virginia Tech at Maryland – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1

Fresno St. at San José St. – 11pm, FS1

Purdue at UCLA – 11pm, BTN

Friday, Sept. 25

Howard at Rutgers – 7pm, BTN

Northwestern at Indiana – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 2

Penn St. at Northwestern – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 9

Iowa at Washington – 9pm, FOX or FS1*

Friday, Oct. 16

Washington at Purdue – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 6

Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 13

Illinois at UCLA – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 20

Iowa St. at UCF – 6pm, FS1

Oregon at Michigan St. – 8pm, FOX

New Mexico at Wyoming – 9pm, FS1

Friday, Nov. 27

West Virginia at Utah – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 28

Big Noon Kickoff – 9am, FOX

Michigan at Ohio St. – 12pm, FOX

Friday, Dec. 4

Mountain West Championship – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Dec. 5

Big Ten Championship – 8pm, FOX

* Note: Iowa at Washington on Oct. 9 is FOX or FS1 pending MLB Postseason scheduling.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES