FOX reveals 2025 Friday night college football schedule

FOX Sports has revealed its Friday night college football schedule for the 2025 season, which includes 21 games on FOX, FS1, and the Big Ten Network.
The Friday primetime slate on the FOX broadcast networks this season includes games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences. The slate of games kicks off on Friday, Aug. 29 with the Baylor Bears hosting the Auburn Tigers at 8:00pm ET on FOX.
The FOX College Football Friday schedule concludes with the Mountain West Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 5. The game will be televised by FOX at a time to be announced.
Check out the complete slate of Friday night college football games on FOX below. The complete early season college football TV schedule was released earlier on Thursday. The college football bowl schedule is set to be unveiled the following week on Thursday, June 5.
FOX 2025 Friday night college football schedule
Friday, Aug. 29
Auburn at Baylor – 8pm, FOX
Western Michigan at Michigan St. – 7pm, FS1
Central Michigan at San José St. – 10:30pm, FS1
Friday, Sept. 5
Eastern Washington at Boise St. – 9pm, FS1
Northern Illinois at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN
Western Illinois at Northwestern – 7:30pm, BTN
Friday, Sept. 12
K-State at Arizona – 9pm, FOX
Indiana St. at Indiana – 6:30 or 7pm, BTN
New Mexico at UCLA – TBD
Friday, Sept. 19
Iowa at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Sept. 26
TCU at Arizona St. – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Oct. 3
New Mexico at San José St. – 10pm, FS1
Friday, Oct. 10
Rutgers at Washington – 9pm, FS1
Friday, Oct. 17
Nebraska at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 7
Northwestern at USC – 9pm, FOX
Houston at UCF – TBD, FS1
Friday, Nov. 14
Minnesota at Oregon – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 21
Hawai’i at UNLV – 10:30pm, FS1
Friday, Nov. 28
Arizona at Arizona St. – TBD, FOX
Air Force at Colorado St. – TBD, FS1
Friday, Dec. 5
Mountain West Championship – TBD, FOX
Interesting. Only 5 B10 conference games on Friday night.
And only 7 Friday night games on Fox total.
I am wondering what is going on too. No games on Oct. 24 and 31 make sense because of the World Series, and on Oct 3 FOX could air a NLDS game. Be interesting to see what FOX puts on the other weeks without a game. Also, odd that a majority of the 7 games start at 9:00 PM EST instead of 8:00.
My suggestion & this is only a suggestion when FOX have World Series is BTN show Big Ten & FS1 show Big 12 would be my option.