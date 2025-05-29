FOX reveals 2025 Friday night college football schedule

FOX Sports has revealed its Friday night college football schedule for the 2025 season, which includes 21 games on FOX, FS1, and the Big Ten Network.

The Friday primetime slate on the FOX broadcast networks this season includes games from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West conferences. The slate of games kicks off on Friday, Aug. 29 with the Baylor Bears hosting the Auburn Tigers at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

The FOX College Football Friday schedule concludes with the Mountain West Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 5. The game will be televised by FOX at a time to be announced.

Check out the complete slate of Friday night college football games on FOX below. The complete early season college football TV schedule was released earlier on Thursday. The college football bowl schedule is set to be unveiled the following week on Thursday, June 5.

FOX 2025 Friday night college football schedule

Friday, Aug. 29

Auburn at Baylor – 8pm, FOX

Western Michigan at Michigan St. – 7pm, FS1

Central Michigan at San José St. – 10:30pm, FS1

Friday, Sept. 5

Eastern Washington at Boise St. – 9pm, FS1

Northern Illinois at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN

Western Illinois at Northwestern – 7:30pm, BTN

Friday, Sept. 12

K-State at Arizona – 9pm, FOX

Indiana St. at Indiana – 6:30 or 7pm, BTN

New Mexico at UCLA – TBD

Friday, Sept. 19

Iowa at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Sept. 26

TCU at Arizona St. – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Oct. 3

New Mexico at San José St. – 10pm, FS1

Friday, Oct. 10

Rutgers at Washington – 9pm, FS1

Friday, Oct. 17

Nebraska at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 7

Northwestern at USC – 9pm, FOX

Houston at UCF – TBD, FS1

Friday, Nov. 14

Minnesota at Oregon – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 21

Hawai’i at UNLV – 10:30pm, FS1

Friday, Nov. 28

Arizona at Arizona St. – TBD, FOX

Air Force at Colorado St. – TBD, FS1

Friday, Dec. 5

Mountain West Championship – TBD, FOX