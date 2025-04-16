Fordham announces 2025 football schedule

The Fordham Rams have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

Fordham opens the 2025 season with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 when they travel to take on the Boston College Eagles. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, the Rams open their home slate at Moglia Stadium at Coffey Field in Bronx, N.Y., against the Monmouth Hawks.

Another road tilt is up next as the Rams will travel to face the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sept. 13. The final two non-conference games come later in the season, as the Rams will host the Dartmouth Big Green on Oct. 18 and visit the Merrimack Warriors on Nov. 22.

Fordham begins Patriot League action in 2025 on the road against Colgate on Sept. 20. Other road conference matchups include Lafayette on Oct. 4, Richmond on Nov. 1, and Georgetown on Nov. 15.

Patriot League opponents slated to visit Coffey Field this fall include Holy Cross on Sept. 27, Lehigh on Oct. 25, and Bucknell on Nov. 8.

Below is Fordham’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Fordham Football Schedule

08/30 – at Boston College

09/06 – Monmouth

09/13 – at Stony Brook

09/20 – at Colgate*

09/27 – Holy Cross*

10/04 – at Lafayette*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – Dartmouth

10/25 – Lehigh*

11/01 – at Richmond*

11/08 – Bucknell*

11/15 – at Georgetown*

11/22 – at Merrimack

* Patriot League contest.

Fordham finished the 2024 season 2-10 overall and 2-4 in Patriot League action. The Rams are entering their eighth season under head coach Joe Conlin, who has a 31-41 overall record at the school.