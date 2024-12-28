Football games today: Schedule features eight bowl games, three NFL contests

After a slate of five college football games on Friday, sports fans will be treated to a full day of action on Saturday featuring eight college football bowl games and three NFL contests.

Saturday’s smorgasbord of bowl games begins at 11:00am ET on ESPN with the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, which features UConn vs. North Carolina at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Next up is the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at 12:00pm ET, where the Boston College Eagles face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Isleta New Mexico Bowl follows at 2:15pm ET, with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns taking on the TCU Horned Frogs at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl is next at 3:30pm ET, featuring the Iowa State Cyclones against the Miami Hurricanes at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl follows at 4:30pm ET, with the Miami RedHawks taking on the Colorado State Rams at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

The Military Bowl is set for 5:45pm ET, featuring the East Carolina Pirates against the NC State Wolfpack at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The Valero Alamo Bowl follows at 7:30pm ET, with the BYU Cougars facing off against the Colorado Buffaloes at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Finally, the day concludes with the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 9:15pm ET, featuring the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs against the Army Black Knights at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

In the midst of bowl game mania today are three NFL contests. The day starts with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the New England Patriots at 1:00pm ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Chargers are looking to secure a playoff spot with a win, while the Patriots are aiming to spoil their chances.

Next, the Denver Broncos face the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30pm ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. This game is crucial for both teams, as the Broncos are on the brink of clinching a playoff spot, while the Bengals need a win to stay in the postseason race. NFL action on Saturday concludes with an NFC West showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams at 8:00pm ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams are looking to secure a division title, while the Cardinals are aiming to play spoiler.

Check out the complete schedule of football games today below (Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024). Also, check out the links below for the entire College Football Bowl Schedule and other schedules.

Football games today

SATURDAY DEC. 28, 2024

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

UConn vs. North Carolina

Fenway Park – Boston, MA

11:00am ET | ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College vs. Nebraska

Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY

12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

NFL: LA Chargers at New England

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

1:00pm | NFLN

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Louisiana vs. TCU

University Stadium – Albuquerque, NM

2:15pm ET | ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl

(18) Iowa State vs. (13) Miami FL

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State

Arizona Stadium – Tucson, AZ

4:30pm ET | The CW

NFL: Denver at Cincinnati

Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio

4:30pm | NFLN

Go Bowling Military Bowl

East Carolina vs. NC State

Navy-Marine Corps Mem. Stadium – Annapolis, MD

5:45pm ET | ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

(17) BYU vs. (23) Colorado

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

NFL: Arizona at LA Rams

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

8:00pm | NFLN

Radiance Tech. Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. (22) Army

Independence Stadium – Shreveport, LA

9:15pm ET | ESPN

