Florida State adds Texas A&M-Commerce to 2025 football schedule

The Florida State Seminoles have added the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions to their 2025 football schedule, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Florida State will host Texas A&M-Commerce at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Texas A&M-Commerce is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions finished the 2023 season 1-9 overall and 1-5 in Southland action. It was the second season for the Lions at the FCS level after moving up from Division II.

With the addition of Texas A&M-Commerce, Florida State now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Seminoles are scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30.

Other non-conference opponents for Florida State include the Kent State Golden Flashes at home on Sept. 20 and the in-state rival Florida Gators on the road to close out the regular-season on Nov. 29

Texas A&M-Commerce now has two announced non-conference games in 2025. The Lions are slated to host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 20 in Commerce, Texas.

A&M-Commerce also confirmed a matchup at San Diego State in 2024, which was previously reported.

“We are beyond excited to add San Diego State and Florida State to our future football schedules,” said Texas A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Jim Curry. “Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is one of the newest venues in college football, and Doak Campbell Stadium at Florida State is one of the most iconic venues in the sport.”

“In addition to providing a memorable experience for our student-athletes and fans, these opportunities allow us to showcase our entire university to the rest of the country. Thank you to JD Wicker at San Diego State, and Michael Alford and Mike Norvell at Florida State for affording us these opportunities.”

