Florida Atlantic, UCF reschedule future football game

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the UCF Knights have rescheduled their future football game, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Florida Atlantic and UCF kicked off the first game of a home-and-home series last season at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., on Sept. 17, 2022. The Knights defeated the Owls in that contest, 40-14.

The second and final game of the series was scheduled to be played at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Sept. 13, 2025. However, Florida Atlantic later scheduled a game against their in-state rival, the FIU Panthers, on the same date.

As a result of that, the Owls-Knights contest in 2025 has been pushed back three seasons. Florida Atlantic will now travel to take on UCF in Orlando on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from Florida Atlantic University via a state public records request.

UCF and FAU first met on the gridiron in 2003 and have played four times overall. In addition to their victory last season, the Knights defeated the Owls in each of their first three meetings — 33-29 in 2003 in Orlando, 56-36 in 2018 in Orlando, and 48-14 in 2019 in Boca Raton.

With the change, Florida Atlantic is now down to two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2025. The Owls are slated to open the season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Aug. 30 and, as previously mentioned, will visit FIU on Sept. 13.

UCF is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Florida Atlantic for the 2028 season.

UCF, who officially joins the Big 12 Conference on July 1, also has two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2025. The Knights are currently slated to open the season at the Maryland Terrapins on Aug. 30 and will host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 20.

In addition to hosting Florida Atlantic in 2028, the Knights are also slated to host Maryland on Sept. 9 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

