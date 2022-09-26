Florida Atlantic, FIU schedule four game football series beginning in 2024

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the FIU Panthers have scheduled a four game, home-and-home football series beginning in 2024, both schools announced on Monday.

Florida Atlantic and FIU are both members of Conference USA. However, in the latest round of conference realignment, Florida Atlantic accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference in 2023.

The series will kickoff with Florida Atlantic hosting FIU at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., on Sept. 14, 2024. The series will then shift to Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Fla., the following season on Sept. 13, 2025.

The Panthers will return to Boca Raton to face the Owls on Sept. 19, 2026 before the four-game series concludes at FIU on Sept. 18, 2027.

“We are happy to be able to continue the history and tradition of the Shula Bowl through this series,” said FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White. “The culture of sports and football in south Florida is important and the Shula Bowl game is a meaningful piece to that. Geographic proximity helps drive fan interest in college sports nationally and certainly here in south Florida. With all these factors combined, we believe this series is great for our student-athletes and our fans.”

The Florida Atlantic-FIU series, named after former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula and dubbed the Shula Bowl, was first played in 2002. The Owls have won five consecutive games in the series, including 58-21 last season in Boca Raton, and now lead the overall series 15-5.

“We are very excited to continue the terrific rivalry with Florida Atlantic,” FIU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Carr said. “Rivalries are critically important in college football and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition of the Shula Bowl. This game provides an outstanding experience for alumni and fans of both institutions as well as football fans all over South Florida. FIU is proud to be a part of the football legacy that Hall of Famer Don Shula helped pioneer in our community.”

Florida Atlantic is scheduled to travel to take on FIU this season on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

