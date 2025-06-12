Florida A&M sets kickoff times for home football games in 2025

The Florida A&M Rattlers have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2025, which includes five contests at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida A&M will open its home slate this fall on Saturday, Sept. 13 when it hosts the Albany State Golden Rams. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET.

Two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 27, the Rattlers welcome the Alabama State Hornets to Tallahassee for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener. Kickoff for that contest is set for 3:00pm ET.

The next home contest is also set for a 3:00pm ET kickoff, which features the North Carolina Central Eagles visiting Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11. The following week on Oct. 18, Florida A&M will host the Alcorn State Braves at 4:00pm ET.

Florida A&M’s home schedule in Tallahassee concludes on Saturday, Nov. 1 when the Jackson State Tigers visit. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00pm ET.

Florida A&M is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 in the Orange Blossom Classic against the Howard Bison at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be televised by ESPNU at 4:00pm ET.

Television and/or streaming information for Florida A&M’s home football games this season will be announced at a later date.

2025 Florida A&M Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 13

vs. Albany State – 7:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 27

vs. Alabama State – 3:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 11

vs. NC Central – 3:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 18

vs. Alcorn State – 4:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

vs. Jackson State – 7:00pm

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Florida A&M Football Schedule

Future Florida A&M Football Schedules