Florida A&M-Mississippi Valley State football game moved to Atlanta

The Florida A&M-Mississippi Valley State football game in 2025 will be played in Atlanta, MVSU has officially announced.

Mississippi Valley State was originally scheduled to host Florida A&M this fall at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Miss. The two schools will now meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 and the game will kickoff at 5:00pm ET / 4:00pm CT.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the home of the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and the Atlanta United FC of MLS. The stadium has an seating capacity of 71,000 and is expandable to 75,000.

Both Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State are members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The game will be a conference matchup for the East Division schools.

Last season, the Delta Devils traveled to Tallahassee, Fla., and defeated the Rattlers, 24-21, which put a stop to Florida A&M’s 23-game winning streak at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The win was also the first for the Delta Devils against the Rattlers after suffering five consecutive losses.

Florida A&M is also scheduled open the 2025 season in a neutral-site game on Saturday, Aug. 30. The Rattlers will face the Howard Bison in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mississippi Valley State is scheduled to open the 2025 season on the same date at home at Rice-Totten Stadium against the Southern Jaguars. Although both schools are SWAC members, the game will be considered a non-conference contest and will not count in the conference standings.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Florida A&M Football Schedule

Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule