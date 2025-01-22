Florida A&M adds Albany State to 2025 football schedule

The Florida A&M Rattlers have added the Albany State Golden Rams to their 2025 football schedule, according to Albany State’s official athletics website.

Florida A&M will host Albany State at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, per the website of ASU. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first meeting during the 2022 season, Florida A&M defeated Albany State in Tallahassee, 23-13.

Albany State University is a public historically black university located in Albany, Ga. The Golden Rams are led by head coach Quinn Gray, who has an overall record of 12-9 in two seasons at the Division II school.

Albany State is the second known non-conference opponent for Florida A&M for the 2025 season. The Rattlers are scheduled to open the season on the road against the South Alabama Jaguars of the Sun Belt Conference on Saturday, Aug. 30.

A date for one SWAC opponent has also been announced for the Rattlers next season. Florida A&M will travel to take on the Southern Jaguars in Baton Rouge, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 25. The remainder of Florida A&M’s 2025 football schedule should be revealed in the coming weeks.

[h/t Fear The FCS]

Future Florida A&M Football Schedules