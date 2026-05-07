FIU, Old Dominion schedule football series for 2028, 2031

The FIU Panthers and Old Dominion Monarchs have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2031 seasons, both schools announced Thursday.

In the first game of the series, FIU will host Old Dominion at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Fla., on September 23, 2028. Three years later the series concludes when the Panthers travel to face the Monarchs at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on August 30, 2031.

FIU and Old Dominion, former Conference USA foes, met seven times between 2014 and 2021, with the Monarchs holding a 4-3 advantage in the series. ODU won the most recent matchup—a 47-24 victory in Miami—in their final CUSA meeting in 2021.

The 2028 and 2031 games against Old Dominion are FIU’s first scheduled non-conference contests for both seasons.

Old Dominion has two other non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2028 season — FCS Hampton at home on Sept. 16 and UConn at home on Oct. 28.

The 2031 non-league schedule for Old Dominion is tentatively complete with the addition of FIU. The Monarchs are also scheduled to visit East Carolina on Sept. 6, host Bowling Green on Sept. 13, and travel to face Charlotte on Sept. 20 that season.

Football Schedules