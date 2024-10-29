FIU adds Long Island to 2025 football schedule

The FIU Panthers have added the Long Island Sharks to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Long Island University (LIU) was obtained from Florida International University (FIU) via a state public records request.

FIU will host LIU at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The Panthers will pay the Sharks a $250,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The contract also includes a men’s basketball game between the two schools, which will be played in November or December 2025 at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami. The exact date of the basketball game will be finalized no later than May 1, 2025.

FIU and LIU’s only previously meeting on the gridiron was on Sept. 2, 2021. The Panthers won that contest, 48-10.

The Long Island Sharks currently compete in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). LIU is 2-7 overall and 2-2 in NEC play so far this season.

With the addition of Long Island, FIU now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. One week after opening the season against LIU, the Panthers are scheduled to visit the Penn State Panthers on Sept. 6. FIU will also host the Florida Atlantic Owls on Sept. 13 and will later visit the UConn Huskies on Oct. 4.

FIU is the third known non-conference opponent for LIU next season. The Sharks are also slated to visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 6 and the Rhode Island Rams on Sept. 20.

