Final College Football Playoff Rankings for 2021 season released

The final set of College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2021 season have been released by the selection committee, and Alabama finishes ranked first.

The Alabama Crimson Tide moved up two spots in the final rankings from third to first after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.

The Michigan Wolverines remained in second following their 42-3 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game. Georgia dropped to third following their loss, while the unbeaten Cincinnati Bearcats claimed the number four spot and the final spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

In those semifinals, top-ranked Alabama will take on fourth-ranked Cincinnati at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, while Michigan will battle Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Both games are slated for New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31, 2021).

Rounding out the top ten in the final College Football Playoff Rankings are Notre Dame (5), Ohio State (6), Baylor (7), Ole Miss (8), Oklahoma State (9), and Michigan State (10).

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl game matchups below:

Final 2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Alabama (12-1)

2. Michigan (12-1)

3. Georgia (12-1)

4. Cincinnati (13-0)

5. Notre Dame (11-1)

6. Ohio State (10-2)

7. Baylor (11-2)

8. Mississippi (10-2)

9. Oklahoma State (11-2)

10. Michigan State (10-2)

11. Utah (10-3)

12. Pittsburgh (11-2)

13. BYU (10-2)

14. Oregon (10-3)

15. Iowa (10-3)

16. Oklahoma (10-2)

17. Wake Forest (10-3)

18. NC State (9-3)

19. Clemson (9-3)

20. Houston (11-2

21. Arkansas (8-4)

22. Kentucky (9-3)

23. Louisiana (12-1)

24. San Diego State (11-2)

25. Texas A&M (8-4)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 3:30pm ET, ESPN

(4) Cincinnati vs. (1) Alabama

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Buy Tickets

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

(3) Georgia vs. (2) Michigan

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Buy Tickets

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 – 8pm ET, ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Buy Tickets

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEW YEAR’S SIX

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 | 7pm ET, ESPN

(10) Michigan State vs. (12) Pitt

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Ga.

Buy Tickets

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(5) Notre Dame vs. (9) Oklahoma State

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Ariz.

Buy Tickets

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(6) Ohio State vs. (11) Utah

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Buy Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 | 8:30pm ET, ESPN

(6) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Buy Tickets

Football Schedules