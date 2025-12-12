FCS Playoffs 2025: Quarterfinal games schedule, TV channels, bracket

The FCS Playoffs 2025 continue this weekend with four quarterfinal games on the schedule. The schedule includes one contest on Friday and three on Saturday.

Three of the four quarterfinal games this weekend will be available to watch via the ESPN family of networks, while one contest will stream via ESPN+. The service is available on a per-month subscription basis and through The Disney Bundle, which also includes Hulu and Disney+.

Quarterfinal-round action begins on Friday, Dec. 12 with the 2nd-seed Montana State Bobcats hosting the 7th-seed Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont. The game will be televised by ESPN at 9:00pm ET.

The action on Saturday begins at noon ET on ESPN with the 12th-seed Villanova Wildcats traveling to face the 4th-seed Tarleton State Texans at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas.

Quarterfinal round action continues at 3:30pm ET on Saturday with the 3rd-seed Montana Grizzlies hosting the 11th-seed South Dakota Coyotes at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont. The game will be televised by ABC.

FCS Playoffs on Saturday concludes with the Illinois State Redbirds, who knocked off top-seed North Dakota State last week, visiting the 8th-seed UC Davis Aggies at UC Davis Health Stadium in Davis, Calif. The game will be streamed via ESPN+ at 5:00pm ET.

Winners of each quarterfinal game will move on to the semifinals, and both games are currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:00pm ET on ABC and 7:30pm ET on ESPN2.

QUARTERFINAL-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 12-13)

Friday, Dec. 12

(7) SFA at (2) Montana St – 9pm, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 13

(12) Villanova at (4) Tarleton – 12pm, ESPN

(11) S Dakota at (3) Montana – 3:30pm, ABC

Illinois St at (8) UC Davis – 5pm, ESPN+

SEMIFINAL GAMES (DEC. 20)

Saturday, Dec. 21

(3) South Dakota St. at (2) NDSU

12:00pm ET | ABC

(4) South Dakota at (1) Montana State

3:30pm ET | ABC

—

The FCS Championship Game for the 2025 season is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket (PDF)