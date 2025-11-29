FCS Playoffs 2025: First-round games schedule, bracket, TV/streaming

The FCS Playoffs 2025 are set to kickoff on Saturday with eight first-round games. The action begins at noon Eastern with three contests — Central Connecticut at (9) Rhode Island, Harvard at (12) Villanova, and Yale at (15) Youngstown State.
The five remaining first-round games on the FCS Playoff Schedule each kickoff at 1:00pm ET — Drake at (11) South Dakota, Illinois State at (16) Southeastern Louisiana, Lamar at (10) Abilene Christian, New Hampshire at (14) South Dakota State, and North Dakota at (13) Tennessee Tech.
Winners of the first-round contests will advance to the second-round where they will travel to play one of the top eight seeds. The top eight seeds, listed below, each received a first-round bye:
1. North Dakota State
2. Montana State
3. Montana
4. Tarleton State
5. Lehigh
6. Mercer
7. Stephen F. Austin
8. UC Davis
Below is the complete schedule for the first two rounds of the 2025 FCS Playoffs:
FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 29)
*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.
CCSU at (9) Rhode Island – 12pm
Harvard at (12) Villanova – 12pm
Yale at (15) Youngstown State – 12pm
Drake at (11) South Dakota – 1pm
Illinois St at (16) SLU – 1pm
Lamar at (10) ACU – 1pm
New Hampshire at (14) South Dakota St – 1pm
North Dakota at (13) Tennessee Tech – 1pm
SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 6)
*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.
Drake/South Dakota at (6) Mercer – 12pm
Harvard/Villanova at (5) Lehigh – 12pm
Illinois State/SLU at (1) N Dakota St – 1pm
Lamar/ACU at (7) Stephen F. Austin – 1pm
North Dakota/TTU at (4) Tarleton St – 1pm
UNH/SDSU at (3) Montana – 2pm
Yale/YSU at (2) Montana State – 2pm
CCSU/Rhode Island at (8) UC Davis – 3pm
The FCS Championship Game for the 2025 season is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.
FCS Playoff Bracket (PDF)
2025 FCS Playoff Bracket pic.twitter.com/v3bjbKiIEo
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 23, 2025