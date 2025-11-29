FCS Playoffs 2025: First-round games schedule, bracket, TV/streaming

The FCS Playoffs 2025 are set to kickoff on Saturday with eight first-round games. The action begins at noon Eastern with three contests — Central Connecticut at (9) Rhode Island, Harvard at (12) Villanova, and Yale at (15) Youngstown State.

The five remaining first-round games on the FCS Playoff Schedule each kickoff at 1:00pm ET — Drake at (11) South Dakota, Illinois State at (16) Southeastern Louisiana, Lamar at (10) Abilene Christian, New Hampshire at (14) South Dakota State, and North Dakota at (13) Tennessee Tech.

Winners of the first-round contests will advance to the second-round where they will travel to play one of the top eight seeds. The top eight seeds, listed below, each received a first-round bye:

1. North Dakota State

2. Montana State

3. Montana

4. Tarleton State

5. Lehigh

6. Mercer

7. Stephen F. Austin

8. UC Davis

Below is the complete schedule for the first two rounds of the 2025 FCS Playoffs:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 29)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.

CCSU at (9) Rhode Island – 12pm

Harvard at (12) Villanova – 12pm

Yale at (15) Youngstown State – 12pm

Drake at (11) South Dakota – 1pm

Illinois St at (16) SLU – 1pm

Lamar at (10) ACU – 1pm

New Hampshire at (14) South Dakota St – 1pm

North Dakota at (13) Tennessee Tech – 1pm

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 6)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.



Drake/South Dakota at (6) Mercer – 12pm

Harvard/Villanova at (5) Lehigh – 12pm

Illinois State/SLU at (1) N Dakota St – 1pm

Lamar/ACU at (7) Stephen F. Austin – 1pm

North Dakota/TTU at (4) Tarleton St – 1pm

UNH/SDSU at (3) Montana – 2pm

Yale/YSU at (2) Montana State – 2pm

CCSU/Rhode Island at (8) UC Davis – 3pm

The FCS Championship Game for the 2025 season is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket (PDF)