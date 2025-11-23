FCS Playoffs: 2025 bracket, full schedule, TV channels released

The FCS Playoffs 2025 is set following the completion of the regular-season. The complete bracket, 10 automatic qualifiers, full 24-team field, and FCS Playoff Schedule were revealed Sunday by the NCAA.
Ten teams that won their respective conference championships move on to the 2025 FCS Playoffs as automatic qualifiers. Those teams are listed below:
- Big Sky: Montana State
- CAA: Rhode Island
- Ivy League: Yale
- MVFC: North Dakota State
- NEC: Central Connecticut
- OVC-Big South: Tennessee Tech
- Patriot: Lehigh
- Pioneer: Drake
- SoCon: Mercer
- Southland: Stephen F. Austin
- UAC: Abilene Christian
Below are the top eight seeds for the 2025 FCS Playoffs. The top eight teams receive a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup on Saturday, Dec. 6:
1. North Dakota State
2. Montana State
3. Montana
4. Tarleton State
5. Lehigh
6. Mercer
7. Stephen F. Austin
8. UC Davis
The remaining 16 qualifiers (14 at-large) open the FCS Playoffs with a First-Round matchup on Saturday, Nov. 29. Below is the schedule for the first two rounds of the 2025 FCS Playoffs:
FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 29)
*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+ unless noted.
Harvard at (12) Villanova – 12pm
Drake at (11) South Dakota – 1pm
Illinois St at (16) SLU – 1pm
SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 6)
*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.
Drake/South Dakota at (6) Mercer – 12pm
Harvard/Villanova at (5) Lehigh – 12pm
Illinois State/SLU at (1) N Dakota St – 1pm
Lamar/ACU at (7) Stephen F. Austin – 1pm
North Dakota/TTU at (4) Tarleton St – 1pm
UNH/SDSU at (3) Montana – 2pm
Yale/YSU at (2) Montana State – 2pm
CCSU/Rhode Island at (8) UC Davis – 3pm
The FCS Championship Game for the 2025 season is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.
