FCS Playoffs: 2025 bracket, full schedule, TV channels released

The FCS Playoffs 2025 is set following the completion of the regular-season. The complete bracket, 10 automatic qualifiers, full 24-team field, and FCS Playoff Schedule were revealed Sunday by the NCAA.

Ten teams that won their respective conference championships move on to the 2025 FCS Playoffs as automatic qualifiers. Those teams are listed below:

Big Sky: Montana State

CAA: Rhode Island

Ivy League: Yale

Yale MVFC: North Dakota State

NEC: Central Connecticut

OVC-Big South: Tennessee Tech

Patriot: Lehigh

Pioneer: Drake

SoCon: Mercer

Southland: Stephen F. Austin

UAC: Abilene Christian

Below are the top eight seeds for the 2025 FCS Playoffs. The top eight teams receive a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup on Saturday, Dec. 6:

1. North Dakota State

2. Montana State

3. Montana

4. Tarleton State

5. Lehigh

6. Mercer

7. Stephen F. Austin

8. UC Davis

The remaining 16 qualifiers (14 at-large) open the FCS Playoffs with a First-Round matchup on Saturday, Nov. 29. Below is the schedule for the first two rounds of the 2025 FCS Playoffs:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 29)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+ unless noted.



Harvard at (12) Villanova – 12pm Yale at (15) Youngstown State – 12pm

Drake at (11) South Dakota – 1pm

Illinois St at (16) SLU – 1pm Lamar at (10) ACU – 1pm New Hampshire at (14) South Dakota St – 1pm North Dakota at (13) Tennessee Tech – 1pm CCSU at (9) Rhode Island – 12pm

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 6)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.



Drake/South Dakota at (6) Mercer – 12pm

Harvard/Villanova at (5) Lehigh – 12pm

Illinois State/SLU at (1) N Dakota St – 1pm

Lamar/ACU at (7) Stephen F. Austin – 1pm

North Dakota/TTU at (4) Tarleton St – 1pm

UNH/SDSU at (3) Montana – 2pm

Yale/YSU at (2) Montana State – 2pm

CCSU/Rhode Island at (8) UC Davis – 3pm

The FCS Championship Game for the 2025 season is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket (PDF)