FCS Playoffs 2024: Second-round games schedule, TV, bracket

The FCS Playoffs 2024 continue this weekend with eight second-round games on the schedule. The top eight seeds each host the winners from the eight first-round matchups.

All eight second-round games of the FCS Playoffs will be available to stream via ESPN+. The service is available on a per-month subscription basis and through The Disney Bundle, which also includes Hulu and Disney+.

Second-round action begins on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2:00pm ET with a trio of games. The 3rd-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the 14th-seed Montana Grizzlies, the 7th-seed Mercer Bears host the 10th-seed Rhode Island Rams, and the 6th-seed UIW Cardinals host the Villanova Wildcats.

One hour later at 3:00pm ET, three more games kickoff — the UT Martin Skyhawks at the top-seed Montana State Bobcats, the 15th-seed Abilene Christian Wildcats at the 2nd-seed North Dakota State Bison, and the 13th-seed Tarleton State Texans at the 4th-seed South Dakota Coyotes.

The action on Saturday continues at 4:00pm ET with the seventh contest, which features the 5th-seed UC Davis Aggies hosting the 12th-seed Illinois State Redbirds.

Second-round FCS Playoff action wraps up late Saturday evening with one contest. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks travel to take on the 8th-seed Idaho Vandals at 9:00pm ET.

Winners will move on to the quarterfinals and will play on Friday, Dec. 13 (one game) or Saturday, Dec. 14 (three games). The FCS Semifinals will be played the following weekend, with both games on Saturday, Dec. 21.

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 7)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.



(14) Montana at (3) South Dakota State – 2pm

(10) Rhode Island at (7) Mercer – 2pm

Villanova at (6) UIW – 2pm

UT Martin at (1) Montana State – 3pm

(15) ACU at (2) North Dakota State – 3pm

(13) Tarleton State at (4) South Dakota – 3pm

(12) Illinois State at (5) UC Davis – 4pm

Lehigh at (8) Idaho – 9pm

QUARTERFINAL-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 13-14)

Friday, Dec. 13, 2024

Matchup TBA – 9pm, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024

Matchup TBA – 12pm, ESPN

Matchup TBA – 12:05pm, ESPN+

Matchup TBA – 3:30pm, ABC

The FCS Championship Game for the 2024 season is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET.

