FCS Playoffs 2024: Quarterfinal games schedule, TV channels, bracket

The FCS Playoffs 2024 continue this weekend with four quarterfinal games on the schedule. The eight remaining teams are the top eight seeds in the playoffs.

Three of the four quarterfinal games this weekend will be available to watch via the ESPN family of networks, while all four contests will also stream via ESPN+. The service is available on a per-month subscription basis and through The Disney Bundle, which also includes Hulu and Disney+.

Quarterfinal-round action begins on Friday, Dec. 13 with the top-seed Montana State Bobcats hosting the 8th-seed Idaho Vandals at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont. The game will be televised by ESPN and will stream via ESPN+ at 9:00pm ET.

The action on Saturday begins at noon ET with the 6th-seed UIW Cardinals traveling to face the 3rd-seed and back-to-back national champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D. The game will air via ESPN and ESPN+.

Quarterfinal round action continues at 3:00pm ET on Saturday with the 4th-seed South Dakota Coyotes hosting the 5th-seed UC Davis Aggies at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D. The game will be a streaming-only event on ESPN+.

FCS Playoffs on Saturday concludes with the 7th-seed Mercer Bears visiting the 2nd-seed North Dakota Bison at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. The game will be televised by ABC and streamed via ESPN+ at 330pm ET.

Winners will move on to the semifinals, and both games are currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21 at noon and 3:30pm ET.

QUARTERFINAL-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 13-14)

Friday, Dec. 13

(8) Idaho at (1) Montana State

9:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Saturday, Dec. 14

(6) UIW at (3) South Dakota State

Noon ET | ESPN/ESPN+

(5) UC Davis at (4) South Dakota

3:00pm ET | ESPN+

(7) Mercer at (2) NDSU

3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

The FCS Championship Game for the 2024 season is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket (PDF)