FCS Playoffs: 2024 bracket, full schedule, TV channels released

The FCS Playoffs 2024 is set following the completion of the regular-season. The complete bracket, 10 automatic qualifiers, full 24-team field, and FCS Playoff Schedule were announced today by the NCAA.
Ten teams that won their respective conference championships move on to the 2024 FCS Playoffs as automatic qualifiers. Those teams are listed below:
- Big Sky: Montana State
- Big South-OVC: Southeast Missouri
- CAA: Richmond
- MVFC: South Dakota State
- NEC: Central Connecticut
- Patriot: Lehigh
- Pioneer: Drake
- SoCon: Mercer
- Southland: UIW
- UAC: Abilene Christian
Below are the top eight seeds for the 2024 FCS Playoffs. The top eight teams receive a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup on Saturday, Dec. 7:
1. Montana State
2. North Dakota State
3. South Dakota State
4. South Dakota
5. UC Davis
6. UIW
7. Mercer
8. Idaho
The remaining 16 qualifiers (14 at-large) open the FCS Playoffs with a First-Round matchup on Saturday, Nov. 30. Below is the schedule for the first two rounds of the 2024 FCS Playoffs:
FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 30)
*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+ unless noted.
CCSU at (10) Rhode Island – 12pm
(12) Illinois St. at SE Missouri – 12pm
UT Martin at (16) New Hampshire – 1pm
Lehigh at (9) Richmond – 2pm
Eastern Kentucky at (11) Villanova – 2pm
Northern Arizona at (15) Abilene Christian – 3pm
Drake at (13) Tarleton State – 3pm
Tennessee St. at (14) Montana – 10:15pm, ESPN2
SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 7)
*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.
Tenn. St./Montana at (3) South Dakota St. – 2pm
CCSU/Rhode Island at (7) Mercer – 2pm
EKU/Villanova at (6) UIW – 2pm
UTM/UNH at (1) Montana State – 3pm
NAU/ACU at (2) North Dakota State – 3pm
Drake/Tarleton at (4) South Dakota – 3pm
Ill. State/SE Missouri at (5) UC Davis – 4pm
Richmond/Lehigh at (8) Idaho – 9pm
The FCS Championship Game for the 2024 season is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET.
FCS Playoff Bracket (PDF)
2024 #FCSPlayoffs Bracket pic.twitter.com/Tyq6fHrUz1
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) November 24, 2024