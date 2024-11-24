FCS Playoffs: 2024 bracket, full schedule, TV channels released

The FCS Playoffs 2024 is set following the completion of the regular-season. The complete bracket, 10 automatic qualifiers, full 24-team field, and FCS Playoff Schedule were announced today by the NCAA.

Ten teams that won their respective conference championships move on to the 2024 FCS Playoffs as automatic qualifiers. Those teams are listed below:

Big Sky: Montana State

Big South-OVC: Southeast Missouri

CAA: Richmond

MVFC: South Dakota State

NEC: Central Connecticut

Patriot: Lehigh

Pioneer: Drake

SoCon: Mercer

Southland: UIW

UAC: Abilene Christian

Below are the top eight seeds for the 2024 FCS Playoffs. The top eight teams receive a first-round bye and will host a second-round matchup on Saturday, Dec. 7:

1. Montana State

2. North Dakota State

3. South Dakota State

4. South Dakota

5. UC Davis

6. UIW

7. Mercer

8. Idaho

The remaining 16 qualifiers (14 at-large) open the FCS Playoffs with a First-Round matchup on Saturday, Nov. 30. Below is the schedule for the first two rounds of the 2024 FCS Playoffs:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 30)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+ unless noted.

CCSU at (10) Rhode Island – 12pm

(12) Illinois St. at SE Missouri – 12pm

UT Martin at (16) New Hampshire – 1pm

Lehigh at (9) Richmond – 2pm

Eastern Kentucky at (11) Villanova – 2pm

Northern Arizona at (15) Abilene Christian – 3pm

Drake at (13) Tarleton State – 3pm

Tennessee St. at (14) Montana – 10:15pm, ESPN2

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 7)

*All games ET and streaming via ESPN+.



Tenn. St./Montana at (3) South Dakota St. – 2pm

CCSU/Rhode Island at (7) Mercer – 2pm

EKU/Villanova at (6) UIW – 2pm

UTM/UNH at (1) Montana State – 3pm

NAU/ACU at (2) North Dakota State – 3pm

Drake/Tarleton at (4) South Dakota – 3pm

Ill. State/SE Missouri at (5) UC Davis – 4pm

Richmond/Lehigh at (8) Idaho – 9pm

The FCS Championship Game for the 2024 season is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN at 7:00pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket (PDF)