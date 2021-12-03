FCS Playoffs 2021: Second-round games schedule, TV, bracket

The 2021 FCS Playoffs continue this weekend with eight second-round games on the schedule. The top eight seeds each host the winners from the eight first-round matchups.

All eight second-round games of the FCS Playoffs will be available to stream via ESPN+. The service is available on a per-month subscription basis and through The Disney Bundle, which also include Hulu and Disney+.

Second-round action begins Friday evening at 7:00pm ET with the fifth-seed Villanova Wildcats hosting the Holy Cross Crusaders. Then at 9:00pm ET, the Eastern Washington Eagles visit the sixth-seed Montana Grizzlies.

The action on Saturday kicks off at 2:00pm ET with two games. The seventh-seed ETSU Buccaneers play host to the Kennesaw State Owls, while the Southeastern Louisiana Lions travel to face the third-seed James Madison Dukes.

At 3:00pm, the top-seed Sam Houston Bearkats host the UIW Cardinals. That contest is followed by the Southern Illinois Salukis traveling to face the second-seed North Dakota State Bison at 3:30pm ET and the eighth-seed Montana State Bobcats hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks at 4:00pm ET.

Second-round FCS Playoff action wraps up late Saturday evening with one contest. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits travel south to take on the Sacramento State Hornets at 9:00pm ET.

Winners will move on to the quarterfinals and will play on Friday, Dec. 10 (three games) or Saturday, Dec. 11 (one game). The FCS Semifinals will be played the following weekend, with one game on Friday, Dec. 17 and the other on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The Division I Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and it will be televised by ESPN2 at noon ET.

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 3-4)

*All games EST and on ESPN+.



Holy Cross at Villanova – 7pm (Fri.)

Eastern Washington at Montana- 9pm (Fri.)

Kennesaw State at ETSU – 2pm

Southeastern La. at James Madison – 2pm

UIW at Sam Houston – 3pm

Southern Illinois at NDSU – 3:30pm

UT Martin at Montana St.- 4pm

South Dakota St. at Sacramento St. – 9pm

QUARTERFINAL-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 10-11)

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

To be determined.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

To be determined.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket