FCS Playoffs 2021: First-round games schedule, bracket

The 2021 FCS Playoffs are set to kickoff on Saturday with eight first-round games. The action begins at noon Eastern with the Holy Cross Crusaders hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers.
The FCS Playoff Schedule continues at 2:00pm ET with Davidson at Kennesaw State. Two games are slated for 3:00pm ET — Stephen F. Austin at UIW and UC Davis at South Dakota State.
At 4:00pm ET, Northern Iowa travels to face Eastern Washington while Missouri State plays host to UT Martin. Then at 6:00pm ET, South Dakota hosts Southern Illinois.
The first-round of the 2021 FCS Playoffs concludes with one contest, which features Florida A&M travelling to take on Southeastern Louisiana.
Winners of the first-round contests will advance to the second-round where they will play at one of the top eight seeds. The top eight seeds, listed below, each received a first-round bye:
1. Sam Houston
2. North Dakota State
3. James Madison
4. Sacramento State
5. Villanova
6. Montana
7. ETSU
8. Montana State
Below is the complete schedule for the first two rounds of the 2021 FCS Playoffs:
FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 27)
*All games EST and on ESPN+.
Sacred Heart at Holy Cross – 12pm
Davidson at Kennesaw State – 2pm
Stephen F. Austin at UIW – 3pm
UC Davis at South Dakota St. – 3pm
Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington – 4pm
UT Martin at Missouri State – 4pm
Southern Illinois at South Dakota – 6pm
Florida A&M at Southeastern La. – 7pm
SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 3-4)
*All games EST and on ESPN+.
Sacred Heart/Holy Cross at Villanova – 7pm (Fri.)
UNI/EWU at Montana- 9pm (Fri.)
Davidson/KSU at ETSU – 2pm
FAMU/SLU at James Madison – 2pm
SFA/UIW at Sam Houston – 3pm
SIU/USD at North Dakota St. – 3:30pm
UTM/Missouri St. at Montana St.- 4pm
UC Davis/SDSU at Sacramento St. – 9pm
The fall 2021 FCS Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 12:00pm ET.