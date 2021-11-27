FCS Playoffs 2021: First-round games schedule, bracket

The 2021 FCS Playoffs are set to kickoff on Saturday with eight first-round games. The action begins at noon Eastern with the Holy Cross Crusaders hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The FCS Playoff Schedule continues at 2:00pm ET with Davidson at Kennesaw State. Two games are slated for 3:00pm ET — Stephen F. Austin at UIW and UC Davis at South Dakota State.

At 4:00pm ET, Northern Iowa travels to face Eastern Washington while Missouri State plays host to UT Martin. Then at 6:00pm ET, South Dakota hosts Southern Illinois.

The first-round of the 2021 FCS Playoffs concludes with one contest, which features Florida A&M travelling to take on Southeastern Louisiana.

Winners of the first-round contests will advance to the second-round where they will play at one of the top eight seeds. The top eight seeds, listed below, each received a first-round bye:

1. Sam Houston

2. North Dakota State

3. James Madison

4. Sacramento State

5. Villanova

6. Montana

7. ETSU

8. Montana State

Below is the complete schedule for the first two rounds of the 2021 FCS Playoffs:

FIRST-ROUND GAMES (NOV. 27)

*All games EST and on ESPN+.

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross – 12pm

Davidson at Kennesaw State – 2pm

Stephen F. Austin at UIW – 3pm

UC Davis at South Dakota St. – 3pm

Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington – 4pm

UT Martin at Missouri State – 4pm

Southern Illinois at South Dakota – 6pm

Florida A&M at Southeastern La. – 7pm

SECOND-ROUND GAMES (DEC. 3-4)

*All games EST and on ESPN+.



Sacred Heart/Holy Cross at Villanova – 7pm (Fri.)

UNI/EWU at Montana- 9pm (Fri.)

Davidson/KSU at ETSU – 2pm

FAMU/SLU at James Madison – 2pm

SFA/UIW at Sam Houston – 3pm

SIU/USD at North Dakota St. – 3:30pm

UTM/Missouri St. at Montana St.- 4pm

UC Davis/SDSU at Sacramento St. – 9pm

The fall 2021 FCS Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN2 at 12:00pm ET.

FCS Playoff Schedule

FCS Playoff Bracket