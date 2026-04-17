FBS Oversight Committee recommends football regular season start date change​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Oversight Committee has recommended a major overhaul of the college football regular-season schedule, the NCAA announced Thursday.

Under the recommended proposal, the beginning of the college football season would be moved up one week to what is currently referred to as Week Zero, which is the unofficial name for the weekend of college football games that are played on the Saturday prior to Labor Day weekend. It’s named Week Zero because it falls one week before the majority of college football teams play their first games in Week 1.

The regular-season schedule would then be fixed at 14 weeks, starting with Week Zero and concluding on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

FBS teams would still play 12 games per season, but would gain an additional open date or off week each season.

Per NCAA Bylaw 17.12.4, Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams cannot play their first contest until the Thursday preceding Labor Day, which is September 3 this season. Beginning in 2016, an exception to this rule was added (Bylaw 17.12.4.1) that allows Hawaii and teams that play in Hawaii, plus their opponents, the option to play one week earlier on the Saturday before Labor Day weekend.

The proposed change for FBS schools to begin their seasons in what is now Week Zero is intended to build flexibility into the calendar for potential future adjustments to the College Football Playoff.

Conference championship games and the annual Army-Navy Game would likely be unaffected by the proposal.

Unclear, however, is how the season would be oriented in weeks when the calendar contains 14 Saturdays beginning with Labor Day weekend and ending the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That’s schedule to occur again in 2029 and 2030.

The committee’s recommendation will advance to the Division I Cabinet, which is scheduled to review it in June. If approved, the standardized 14-week season would take effect with the 2027 campaign.