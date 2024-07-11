EWU, UIW schedule home-and-home football series for 2025, 2027

The Eastern Washington Eagles and Incarnate Word Cardinals have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of the athletic contest agreement for both games with the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) was obtained from Eastern Washington University (EWU) via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Eastern Washington will travel to face UIW at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The Cardinals will return the game two seasons later when they visit the Eagles at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, which will conclude the two-game agreement.

Eastern Washington, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and UIW, a member of the Southland Conference, have never squared off on the gridiron.

With the addition of UIW, Eastern Washington is currently scheduled to open the 2025 season with back-to-back games on the road. After visiting San Antonio, the Eagles are scheduled to travel to Boise, Idaho, to take on the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 6 on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium. A home game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks is slated for two weeks later on Sept. 20.

UIW was previously scheduled to open the 2025 season on the road against the Samford Bulldogs, so that contest will likely be rescheduled for another date that season. The Cardinals are also scheduled to visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 20.

Both Eastern Washington and UIW can schedule one more non-conference opponent because, due to the calendar, 2025 is a 12-game season for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams.

