Every ACC football team’s most interesting home game of 2024

Stanford — a school just a short distance from the Pacific Ocean — is in the Atlantic Coast Conference. SMU is finally back in a power conference. A potential Cal–Boston College matchup is a conference game.

Conference realignment has hit the ACC in full force, and as a result, fans have been granted an eclectic mix of games to enjoy.

Much like conference realignment, these games merely have the promise of being interesting. And much like conference realignment, there’s a mix of the good, the bad, and the ugly.

So here’s a home game from each ACC team you might feel like keeping an eye on.

Or not. I don’t judge.

Boston College

Sept. 28 vs Michigan State [schedule]

Two first-year head coaches in Boston College’s s Bill O’Brien and Michigan State’s Jonathan Smith face each other in this one.

Familiar faces in new places, but only one of them can secure a resume-boosting non-conference win — of course, the Eagles winning would be a surprise, but anything can happen as both teams get adjusted to new coaches and new systems.

It might just be a golden opportunity.

Cal

Nov. 23 vs Stanford [schedule]

In college football’s Wild West of conference realignment, NIL, and everything else that’s made the sport so different in recent years, it’s nice to know you can still count on historical rivalries like Cal-Stanford to keep things sane.

Nothing beats a regional rivalry that could always have national significance, but probably won’t. Those are the games that make college football great. Why should fans care about a potential Cal-Syracuse game?

It’s a much-needed dose of normalcy, and we should all be thankful. So play that “The band is out on the field!” highlight one more time.

Clemson

Sept. 7 vs App State [schedule]

Anytime Appalachian State faces a Power Five opponent, an upset is a possibility.

Last season, the Mountaineers lost to North Carolina in double overtime. In 2022, they took down No. 6 Texas A&M. The year before that, they gave Miami a scare, losing by two. And need I bring up the infamous 2007 win over Michigan?

Clemson hasn’t been the national-title winning program head coach Dabo Swinney built in recent years. If the Tigers become the latest victim of the App State upset threat, it’s a sign change is needed at Clemson.

Duke

Oct. 18 vs Florida State [schedule]

Head coach Mike Elko led the Blue Devils to contender status in the ACC — and an upset over No. 9 Clemson — before taking the Texas A&M job.

Duke turned to former Miami head coach Manny Diaz in hopes of keeping the momentum alive. Diaz and Duke’s best chance to prove they still belong in the top tier of the ACC?

Same as everyone else. Take down the Seminoles.

Florida State

Nov. 30 vs Florida [schedule]

The Seminoles are angry, after last year’s College Football Playoff snub. Florida, meanwhile, enters the year with head coach Billy Napier on the hot seat.

It’s a heated rivalry, and this could easily be an opportunity for one team to play spoiler given the new 12-team playoff format — and it could be a game that saves Napier’s job, depending on how the season goes.

Georgia Tech

Aug. 31 vs Georgia State [schedule]

Clemson and Georgia may have the biggest game in Atlanta on Aug. 31, but this is the true battle for Atlanta.

How many times do you see two urban schools — one Power Four, one Group of Five — battle it out on the gridiron for bragging rights? Houston-Rice comes to mind, and that’s always a good show.

These are clearly different types of schools, and different types of programs. But a battle for bragging rights in Atlanta should be a fun show regardless.

Louisville

Oct. 5 vs SMU [schedule]

Where does Louisville belong in the ACC’s football hierarchy?

The Cardinals have consistently been a solid team, but Jeff Brohm may have helped Louisville turn a corner, leading his alma mater to its first 10-win season in a decade in his first year as head coach.

If Louisville wants to prove they consistently belong in the ACC title conversation, that starts with taking care of the newcomers and beating SMU.

Miami

Oct. 26 vs Florida State [schedule]

Just like Florida-Florida State, this is an intense rivalry and big game for the Seminoles coming off of last year.

But take a look at the Hurricanes’ schedule. After hosting Florida State, Miami faces: Duke, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Syracuse. If the Hurricanes can get over the mid-year hump that peaks with this game, the rest of their slate looks manageable.

North Carolina

Sept. 21 vs James Madison [schedule]

The Dukes — darlings of the college football world last season — are finally full-fledged members of the FBS after a lengthy transitionary period.

They’ve got a new head coach in former Holy Cross skipper Bob Chesney, but an upset of the Tar Heels could put them back in the national spotlight.

Meanwhile, North Carolina has a limited window to get over the 8-4 hump under Mack Brown in his second stint in Chapel Hill. Losing this game would be disastrous to those chances — and the pressure is on given UNC’s previous struggles against JMU’s fellow Sun Belt member, App State.

NC State

Nov. 9 vs Duke [schedule]

After bouncing between eight and nine win seasons over the past several years, the Wolfpack are hoping that 2024 is the year they can turn the corner and contend for an ACC title and a playoff appearance.

Meanwhile, Duke is trying to establish itself under Manny Diaz and looking to keep up momentum of its own after Mike Elko’s tenure.

Just two games before NC State’s regular season-ending trip to arch-rival North Carolina, this could be a Tobacco Road rivalry game that slips under the radar, with both teams likely needing the late-season win to keep their respective hopes alive.

Pitt

Sept. 14 vs West Virginia [schedule]

Speaking of fans’ games, the Backyard Brawl has returned!

Another rivalry that was sadly lost due to conference realignment, this may not have any impact on the playoff picture or who wins a national championship, but it’s just plain fun.

I don’t care about national relevance. I care about profanity-laced additions to “Sweet Caroline.”

SMU

Sept. 28 vs Florida State [schedule]

The Pony Express is back, baby!

It took millions and millions of dollars in donor money — and sacrificed television revenue — but the Mustangs are finally back in a power conference.

Their reward? Hosting one of the nation’s best, the reigning ACC champions. This is what SMU wanted. Now they have an opportunity to prove they belong.

Stanford

Aug. 30 vs TCU [schedule]

Here’s an interesting Power 4 matchup to begin the year.

Stanford plays its first game as an ACC member against TCU, as head coach Troy Taylor attempts to build on a 3-9 record in his first season.

One game is just one game, but a win would be a welcome start and show that the Cardinal can compete with the type of football-first programs like those of the Big 12 and the ACC outside of the old PAC-12.

Syracuse

Nov. 30 vs UConn [schedule]

Big East football is dead, long live Big East football.

It’s a hardcourt rivalry revived on the gridiron, and while UConn football isn’t the powerhouse UConn basketball is, this will be a lot of fun for fans who remember the days of the Big East battles between the two.

It’s a weird throwback for a football game, but it’s a fun one.

Virginia

Sept. 14 vs Maryland [schedule]

Tony Elliott needs to get some wins if he wants to keep his job.

Back-to-back three-win seasons is not a good sign. A win against a Big Ten opponent in non-conference play — even if it is Maryland — would be immense and be hopeful sign the Cavaliers will reach bowl eligibility.

Virginia Tech

Sept. 7 vs Marshall [schedule]

As I mentioned earlier, Sun Belt teams have been giving ACC teams fits recently.

Marshall is no stranger to upsets, taking down top-ten Notre Dame in 2022.

Head coach Brent Pry had the Hokies improving last season, but avoiding regression is important. This could be nothing, or it could be a wake-up call. We’ll see.

Wake Forest

Sept. 14 vs Ole Miss [schedule]

Here’s another ACC-SEC matchup that hasn’t been played as much as one would think.

Only twice — in 2006 and 2008 — have the Demon Deacons and the Rebels faced each other, both victories for the former.

This time, Ole Miss should be a top 15 — if not a top ten — headed into this game. That’s an upset opportunity that would have any school in the country licking their chops.