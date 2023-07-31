ETSU, Elon schedule home-and-home football series for 2024, 2025

The ETSU Buccaneers and Elon Phoenix have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Elon University was obtained from East Tennessee State University via a state public records request.

The series will open with ETSU traveling to square off with Elon at Rhodes Stadium in Elon, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The Phoenix will travel to take on the Buccaneers at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., the following season on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, which wraps up the two-game series.

ETSU and Elon first met on the gridiron in 1997 in Johnson City and the two teams have played a total of three contests. The Phoenix defeated the Buccaneers 14-10 in their last meeting in 2003 in Elon, but the Buccaneers still lead the overall series by one game, 2-1.

ETSU competes in the Southern Conference (SoCon), while Elon plays in the newly renamed Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The Buccaneers now have all four of their non-conference opponents set for the 2024 season. ETSU is scheduled to open the season at the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Aug. 31 and will also host the North Dakota State Bison on Sept. 14 and the UVA Wise Cavaliers on a date to be determined.

Elon now has three known non-conference contests for next season and can schedule a fourth under NCAA rules. The Phoenix are slated to visit the North Carolina Central Eagles on Sept. 7 and host the Western Carolina Catamounts on Sept. 14.

Football Schedules