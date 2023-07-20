Colonial Athletic Association changes name to Coastal Athletic Association

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) has changed their official conference name to Coastal Athletic Association, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The league will still be referred to as the CAA and will continue to use the same CAA logo.

Per the conference release, the name was changed to reflect “…the CAA’s recent expansion, with members spanning the Atlantic coast from Massachusetts to South Carolina.”

“The Conference’s new name represents a culmination of its efforts over the past three years to expand its membership, solidify its geographic footprint and affirm its long-standing mission through a new vision statement which emphasizes that CAA institutions work together to advance nationally competitive college athletic programs – coupled with outstanding academic programs – that empower student athletes as whole persons who strive at the highest level in every aspect of their lives,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio. “Our new name is reflective of the Conference’s continuity and unity, as well as each institutions’ commitment to be United in Excellence.”

With the addition of two teams from the Big South Conference — Campbell and North Carolina A&T — the CAA will officially expand to 15 football-playing members in 2023. Campbell and North Carolina A&T will join Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, UAlbany, Villanova, and William & Mary.

UAlbany will be the first CAA team in action this fall when they host the Fordham Rams in a Week Zero matchup on Saturday, Aug. 26. The game will be streamed live by FloSports at 7:00pm ET.

CAA Football Schedule