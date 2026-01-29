ETSU announces 2026 football schedule

The ETSU Buccaneers have announced their 2026 football schedule, a 12-game slate that includes six home contests and two high-profile non-conference road tests.

The Buccaneers open the season on Saturday, August 29, welcoming Campbell to William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn. The home opener marks the first of four non-conference games to begin the year.

ETSU then heads into one of the program’s most challenging early-season stretches in recent memory. On September 5, the Bucs travel to Fargo to face perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. One week later, on September 12, ETSU visits Chapel Hill for a matchup with North Carolina, marking a rare opportunity to compete on an ACC stage.

The Bucs return home on September 19 to host West Georgia, closing out the non-conference home slate before shifting into Southern Conference (SoCon) play.

League action begins on September 26, when ETSU hosts Western Carolina in a rivalry matchup. The Bucs then remain at home on October 3 to take on Chattanooga.

ETSU hits the road on October 10 to face The Citadel in Charleston before entering its lone open week of the season on October 17.

The Bucs return to action on October 24 with a trip to Lexington to meet VMI, followed by a home contest on October 31 against new SoCon member Tennessee Tech.

November brings a decisive run of conference games. ETSU hosts Samford on November 7, then closes the regular season with consecutive road trips: November 14 at Wofford and November 21 at Mercer.

Below is ETSU’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 ETSU Football Schedule

08/29 – Campbell

09/05 – at North Dakota State

09/12 – at North Carolina

09/19 – West Georgia

09/26 – Western Carolina*

10/03 – Chattanooga*

10/10 – at The Citadel*

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – at VMI*

10/31 – Tennessee Tech*

11/07 – Samford*

11/14 – at Wofford*

11/21 – at Mercer*

* SoCon contest.

The Buccaneers finished the 2025 season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in SoCon action. It was the first season under head coach Will Healy.