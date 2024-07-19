ESPN2 to carry two Big Sky Conference football contests in 2024

The Big Sky Conference will again in 2024 feature two primetime contests on ESPN2, it was announced Friday.

The games involve four of the regular contenders in the Big Sky Conference, with Idaho visiting Montana State on Saturday, Oct. 12, while UC Davis visits Montana on Saturday, Nov. 9. Both games are slated for 10:15pm Eastern/8:15pm Mountain kicks.

All four teams chosen for competition are ranked among HeroSports’ preseason FCS Top 25.

