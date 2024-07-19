ESPN2 to carry two Big Sky Conference football contests in 2024

The Big Sky Conference will again in 2024 feature two primetime contests on ESPN2, it was announced Friday.
The games involve four of the regular contenders in the Big Sky Conference, with Idaho visiting Montana State on Saturday, Oct. 12, while UC Davis visits Montana on Saturday, Nov. 9. Both games are slated for 10:15pm Eastern/8:15pm Mountain kicks.
All four teams chosen for competition are ranked among HeroSports’ preseason FCS Top 25.
Looking forward to My Montana State Bobcats hosting Idaho Vandals 10/12.
So now it’s Big Sky After Dark when all the Big 12 West Coast schools are on the road instead of Pac-12?
Fan of Big Sky After Dark.
The Rocky Mountain Region & divided Timezone isn’t West Coast. “Daylight Savings” Timezone Utes, Cougars, Buffaloes, Standard Time Zone Sun Devils, Wildcats.
Ucla, Usc, UO, UW, UC, Stanford’s Schedules are controlled By Eastern Daylight Time based Conferences who want early Slots for their base.