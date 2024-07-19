search

ESPN2 to carry two Big Sky Conference football contests in 2024

By Brian Wilmer - July 19, 2024
Big Sky Conference

The Big Sky Conference will again in 2024 feature two primetime contests on ESPN2, it was announced Friday.

The games involve four of the regular contenders in the Big Sky Conference, with Idaho visiting Montana State on Saturday, Oct. 12, while UC Davis visits Montana on Saturday, Nov. 9. Both games are slated for 10:15pm Eastern/8:15pm Mountain kicks.

All four teams chosen for competition are ranked among HeroSports’ preseason FCS Top 25.

Big Sky Football Schedule

So now it’s Big Sky After Dark when all the Big 12 West Coast schools are on the road instead of Pac-12?

Reply

The Rocky Mountain Region & divided Timezone isn’t West Coast. “Daylight Savings” Timezone Utes, Cougars, Buffaloes, Standard Time Zone Sun Devils, Wildcats.
Ucla, Usc, UO, UW, UC, Stanford’s Schedules are controlled By Eastern Daylight Time based Conferences who want early Slots for their base.