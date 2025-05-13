ESPN sets TV for 10 college football matchups in 2025

ESPN has announced kickoff times and TV for 10 college football matchups in 2025, which includes four neutral-site games.
The slate begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The Kansas State Wildcats will face the Iowa State Cyclones in that contest at noon ET on ESPN.
ESPN’s coverage of college football in Week 1 will begin on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the Boise State Broncos visiting the South Florida Bulls at 5:30pm ET on ESPN, followed by the Nebraska Cornhuskers facing the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.
One game is slated for Friday, Aug. 29. The Colorado Buffaloes host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in that contest at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.
Saturday’s college football lineup on the ESPN networks features a tripleheader on ABC — Syracuse vs. Tennessee (Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta; noon ET), Alabama at Florida State (3:30pm ET), and LSU at Clemson (7:30pm ET).
A pair of college football matchups are on the docket on Sunday, Aug. 31, beginning with the South Carolina Gamecocks and Virginia Tech Hokies tussling in a second Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta at 3:00pm ET on ESPN. Then in primetime, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will travel to face the Miami Hurricanes at 7:30pm ET on ABC.
Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 1) will feature the debut of head coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels as they host the TCU Horned Frogs at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.
The first three weeks of the 2025 college football schedule along with special date games will be announced on Thursday, May 29. The 2025-26 college football bowl schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 5.
Select ESPN/ABC 2025 College Football Games
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025
Kansas State vs. Iowa State (Ireland) – 12pm, ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
Boise State at South Florida – 5:30pm, ESPN
Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) – 9pm, ESPN
Friday, Aug. 29, 2025
Georgia Tech at Colorado – 8pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
Syracuse vs. Tennessee (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC
Alabama at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC
LSU at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC
Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (Atlanta) – 3pm, ABC
Notre Dame at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ABC
Monday, Sept. 1, 2025
TCU at North Carolina – 8pm, ESPN
Wow! I was so sure that that Nebraska Cincinnati game was going to be on Fox. I thought it had Fox written all over it. Because they have rights to Big 12 games as well. But my guess is Fox is going to dump Thursday night instead or Friday night game and I’m guessing that’s going to be Auburn Baylor.
No SEC on ABC football games in Week 1.
My favorite game is LSU vs. Clemson.
A bit confused. 3:30 on ABC is supposed to be the SEC on ABC window that used to be on CBS. How does an ACC home game land in this time slot?