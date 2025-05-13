ESPN sets TV for 10 college football matchups in 2025

ESPN has announced kickoff times and TV for 10 college football matchups in 2025, which includes four neutral-site games.

The slate begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The Kansas State Wildcats will face the Iowa State Cyclones in that contest at noon ET on ESPN.

ESPN’s coverage of college football in Week 1 will begin on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the Boise State Broncos visiting the South Florida Bulls at 5:30pm ET on ESPN, followed by the Nebraska Cornhuskers facing the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.

One game is slated for Friday, Aug. 29. The Colorado Buffaloes host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in that contest at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

Saturday’s college football lineup on the ESPN networks features a tripleheader on ABC — Syracuse vs. Tennessee (Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta; noon ET), Alabama at Florida State (3:30pm ET), and LSU at Clemson (7:30pm ET).

A pair of college football matchups are on the docket on Sunday, Aug. 31, beginning with the South Carolina Gamecocks and Virginia Tech Hokies tussling in a second Aflac Kickoff Game in Atlanta at 3:00pm ET on ESPN. Then in primetime, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will travel to face the Miami Hurricanes at 7:30pm ET on ABC.

Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 1) will feature the debut of head coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels as they host the TCU Horned Frogs at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

The first three weeks of the 2025 college football schedule along with special date games will be announced on Thursday, May 29. The 2025-26 college football bowl schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 5.

