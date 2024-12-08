ESPN reveals commentators for inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff

ESPN has revealed the commentator teams for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP), which begins with the first-ever CFP First Round game on Friday, December 20.

The College Football Playoff begins with a First Round game on Friday, December 20, which will feature No. 7 Notre Dame hosting No. 10 Indiana on campus at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET on ABC and ESPN.

Below is more info from the ESPN release:

ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call a TV game in every round of the expanded CFP, including No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State, the first-ever quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game, and culminating with the National Championship. The trio will once again be joined by Molly McGrath for the title game. The Championship Game in Atlanta will be the 11th for Fowler and Herbstreit, who have called every CFP together since the event’s inception in 2015. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and McGrath will call a first round (No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame), quarterfinal (Allstate Sugar Bowl) and semifinal game on TV together, with reporters Laura Rutledge and Katie George each receiving a semifinal assignment yet to be determined. The ESPN crews that will call the First Round matchups on TNT Sports include Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich – No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State, and Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor – No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas. George will team up with her regular broadcast partners Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer for the Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden round out the featured commentary teams with an assignment at the Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Below is the College Football Playoff Schedule for the 2024-25 season with ESPN commentator listings.

CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES

(10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame

Friday, Dec. 20 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Notre Dame Stadium – South Bend, IN

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

(11) SMU at (6) Penn State

Saturday, Dec. 21 | Noon ET, TNT/Max

Beaver Stadium – University Park, PA

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

(12) Clemson at (5) Texas

Saturday, Dec. 21 | 4:00pm ET, TNT/Max

DKR – Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

(9) Tennessee at (8) Ohio State

Saturday, Dec. 21 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

CFP QUARTERFINALS

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

SMU/Penn State vs. (3) Boise State

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Clemson/Texas vs. (4) Arizona State

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 1pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George

Rose Bowl Game

Tennessee/Ohio State vs. (1) Oregon

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 5pm ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Indiana/Notre Dame vs. (2) Georgia

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

CFP SEMIFINALS

Capital One Orange Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Commentators TBD

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Commentators TBD

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

