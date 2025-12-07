ESPN reveals commentators for 2025-26 College Football Playoff

ESPN has revealed the commentator teams for the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) for the 2025-26 season. This is the second season with a 12-team CFP format.

The College Football Playoff begins with a First Round game on Friday, December 19, which will feature No. 8 Oklahoma hosting No. 9 Alabama on campus at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET on ESPN and ABC.

Below is more info from the ESPN release:

ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call a TV game in every round of the second year of the expanded CFP, including kicking off first-round coverage on Friday night with Laura Rutledge. The trio will once again be joined by Molly McGrath for the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T. The 2026 CFP National Championship in Miami will be the 12th for Fowler and Herbstreit, who have called every CFP together since the event’s inception in 2015. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and McGrath will call the CFP First Round game Saturday at noon alongside Taylor McGregor, plus the trio will announce a Playoff Quarterfinal and Semifinal on TV together. The ESPN crews that will call the first-round matchups on TNT Sports include Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George alongside Quint Kessenich, and Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden alongside Stormy Buonantony. Tessitore, Palmer and George will also team up for one of the CFP Quarterfinals, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and McGregor teaming up for the other quarterfinal.

Below is the College Football Playoff Schedule for the 2025-26 season with ESPN commentator listings.

CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES

(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma

Friday, Dec. 19 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN

Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium – Norman, OK

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

Buy Tickets

(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M

Saturday, Dec. 20 | Noon ET, ABC/ESPN

Kyle Field – College Station, TX

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Taylor McGregor

Buy Tickets

(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 3:30pm ET, TNT/Max

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George, Quint Kessenich

Buy Tickets

(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon

Saturday, Dec. 20 | 7:30pm ET, TNT/Max

Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden, Stormy Buonantony

Buy Tickets

CFP QUARTERFINALS

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Miami/Texas A&M vs. (2) Ohio State

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Commentators TBD

Buy Tickets

Capital One Orange Bowl

JMU/Oregon vs. (4) Texas Tech

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | Noon ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Commentators TBD

Buy Tickets

Rose Bowl Game

Alabama/Oklahoma vs. (1) Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 4pm ET, ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Commentators TBD

Buy Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Tulane/Ole Miss vs. (3) Georgia

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 8pm ET, ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Commentators TBD

Buy Tickets

CFP SEMIFINALS

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, TBD Reporter OR Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, TBD Reporter

Buy Tickets

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, TBD Reporter OR Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, TBD Reporter

Buy Tickets

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

Buy Tickets

Football Schedules



Printable Schedules