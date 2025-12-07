ESPN reveals commentators for 2025-26 College Football Playoff

ESPN has revealed the commentator teams for the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) for the 2025-26 season. This is the second season with a 12-team CFP format.
The College Football Playoff begins with a First Round game on Friday, December 19, which will feature No. 8 Oklahoma hosting No. 9 Alabama on campus at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET on ESPN and ABC.
Below is more info from the ESPN release:
ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call a TV game in every round of the second year of the expanded CFP, including kicking off first-round coverage on Friday night with Laura Rutledge. The trio will once again be joined by Molly McGrath for the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T. The 2026 CFP National Championship in Miami will be the 12th for Fowler and Herbstreit, who have called every CFP together since the event’s inception in 2015.
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and McGrath will call the CFP First Round game Saturday at noon alongside Taylor McGregor, plus the trio will announce a Playoff Quarterfinal and Semifinal on TV together.
The ESPN crews that will call the first-round matchups on TNT Sports include Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George alongside Quint Kessenich, and Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden alongside Stormy Buonantony.
Tessitore, Palmer and George will also team up for one of the CFP Quarterfinals, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and McGregor teaming up for the other quarterfinal.
Below is the College Football Playoff Schedule for the 2025-26 season with ESPN commentator listings.
CFP FIRST ROUND GAMES
(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma
Friday, Dec. 19 | 8:00pm ET, ABC/ESPN
Gaylord Family OK Mem. Stadium – Norman, OK
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge
(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M
Saturday, Dec. 20 | Noon ET, ABC/ESPN
Kyle Field – College Station, TX
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Taylor McGregor
(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss
Saturday, Dec. 20 | 3:30pm ET, TNT/Max
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George, Quint Kessenich
(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon
Saturday, Dec. 20 | 7:30pm ET, TNT/Max
Autzen Stadium – Eugene, OR
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden, Stormy Buonantony
CFP QUARTERFINALS
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Miami/Texas A&M vs. (2) Ohio State
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Commentators TBD
Capital One Orange Bowl
JMU/Oregon vs. (4) Texas Tech
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | Noon ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Commentators TBD
Rose Bowl Game
Alabama/Oklahoma vs. (1) Indiana
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 4pm ET, ESPN
Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA
Commentators TBD
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Tulane/Ole Miss vs. (3) Georgia
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026 | 8pm ET, ESPN
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
Commentators TBD
CFP SEMIFINALS
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, TBD Reporter OR Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, TBD Reporter
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, TBD Reporter OR Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, TBD Reporter
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath
