Elon adds Glenville State, completes 2026 football schedule

The Elon Phoenix have added a season-opener against the Glenville State Pioneers, which completes their football schedule for the 2026 season.

Elon opens the season on Thursday, August 27 at home against Glenville State, marking their earliest season opener since 2020. Elon then begins a two‑game road stretch, traveling to Davidson on September 5 before opening CAA play on September 12 at Rhode Island.

The Phoenix return to Rhodes Stadium on September 19 to host Sacred Heart in their conference home opener and remain in Elon on September 26 for a CAA matchup against Maine. League play continues on October 3 with a road trip to New Hampshire, closing a stretch of four consecutive CAA games.

Elon steps out of conference action on October 10 to host Wofford before traveling to Stanford on October 17 for its lone Power Four matchup of the season. The Phoenix enter their open date on October 24.

Conference play resumes on October 31 with a road contest at North Carolina A&T, followed by back‑to‑back home games on November 7 and November 14 against Hampton and Campbell. The regular season concludes on November 21 with a CAA road trip to Towson.

Below is Elon’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Elon Football Schedule

08/27 – Glenville State

09/05 – at Davidson

09/12 – at Rhode Island*

09/19 – Sacred Heart*

09/26 – Maine*

10/03 – at New Hampshire*

10/10 – Wofford

10/17 – at Stanford

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – at North Carolina A&T*

11/07 – Hampton*

11/14 – Campbell*

11/21 – at Towson*

* CAA contest.

Elon finished the 2025 season 6-6 overall and 4-4 in CAA action. The 2026 season will be the eighth for Elon under head coach Tony Trisciani, who holds a 38-37 overall mark at the school.