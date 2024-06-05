EKU, Chattanooga schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Chattanooga Mocs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was obtained from Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) via a state open records request.

The series will open with Eastern Kentucky hosting Chattanooga at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Colonels will return the game against the Mocs at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., the following season on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, which wraps up the two-game series.

Eastern Kentucky and Chattanooga first met on the gridiron in 1973 in Richmond. In their most recent contest in 2011, the Mocs defeated the Colonels, 23-14, to take a one-game lead in the overall series, 3-2-1.

Eastern Kentucky currently competes in the United Athletic Conference (formerly the WAC-ASUN), while Chattanooga plays in the Southern Conference (SoCon), both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With the addition of games against Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky now has two of its three non-conference opponents set for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. In 2026, EKU is slated to visit the Ole Miss Rebels on a date to be determined, while in 2027 the Colonels will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 4.

Chattanooga now has all three of its non-league opponents set in 2026 and 2027. The Mocs are scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 3 and will also visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Sept. 19.

The Mocs’ 2027 slate begins on the road at Tennessee Tech on Sept. 2 and also features a road contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Nov. 20, which will garner a $550,000 guarantee.

