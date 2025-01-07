Eastern Washington, South Dakota schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Eastern Washington Eagles and South Dakota Coyotes have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, EWU announced Monday.

In the first game of the series, Eastern Washington will travel to face South Dakota at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., on Sept. 12, 2026. The Eagles will host the Coyotes the following season at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2027, which will conclude the series.

Eastern Washington, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and South Dakota, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, have only met once on the gridiron in their history. The Coyotes defeated the Eagles in that contest, 30-17, on Sept. 10, 2011 in Vermillion.

With the addition of games against South Dakota, Eastern Washington has completed its non-conference schedule through the 2027 season. Below is a look at each slate:

2025

08/30 – at UIW

09/06 – at Boise State

09/13 – at Northern Iowa

09/20 – Western Illinois

2026

09/05 – Northern Iowa

09/12 – at South Dakota

09/19 – at Washington

2027

09/04 – at Oregon

09/11 – South Dakota

09/18 – UIW

The South Dakota Coyotes have also completed their non-conference schedule through 2027 as well. Below is a look at their opponents each season:

2025

08/30 – at Iowa State

09/06 – at Lamar

09/13 – Northern Colorado

09/20 – Drake

2026

09/05 – at Northern Colorado

09/19 – at Boise State

TBA – Eastern Washington

2027

09/04 – at Kansas State

09/11 – McNeese

TBA – at Eastern Washington

