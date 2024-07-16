Eastern Washington, Northern Iowa schedule 2025-26 football series

The Eastern Washington Eagles and Northern Iowa Panthers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) was obtained from Eastern Washington University (EWU) via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Eastern Washington will travel to face Northern Iowa at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Eagles will host the Panthers the following season at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, which will conclude the series.

Eastern Washington, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and Northern Iowa, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, last met on the gridiron in the 2021 FCS Playoffs. EWU won that first-round contest in Cheney, 19-9, but the Panthers still lead the overall series 6-2.

With the addition of Northern Iowa, Eastern Washington is currently scheduled to open the 2025 season with three consecutive games on the road. The Eagles are scheduled to begin their campaign in San Antonio, Texas, against the UIW Cardinals on Aug. 30 before traveling to Boise, Idaho, to take on the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 6.

After visiting Northern Iowa on Sept. 13, EWU will wrap up its 2025 non-conference slate at home against the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 20.

Eastern Washington is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Northern Iowa in 2025. The Panthers also have a trip to face the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Nov. 15 on the schedule.

Like Eastern Washington, Northern Iowa can also schedule four non-conference opponents because, due to the calendar, 2025 is a 12-game season for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams.

