Eastern Washington announces 2025 football schedule

The Eastern Washington Eagles have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a game at Boise State.

Eastern Washington opens the 2025 season with three consecutive non-conference games on the road, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals. The Eagles then trek to face the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 6, followed by the Northern Iowa Panthers on Sept. 13.

The non-conference slate for Eastern Washington wraps up at home at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., against the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 20.

Eastern Washington opens Big Sky Conference play in 2025 on the road against Montana State on Sept. 27. Other road conference opponents include Weber State on Oct. 25, Montana on Nov. 8, and Cal Poly on Nov. 22.

Big Sky foes slated to visit Roos Field next season include Portland State on Oct. 4 (Homecoming), Idaho on Oct. 18, Sacramento State on Nov. 1, and Northern Colorado on Nov. 15.

Below is Eastern Washington’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Eastern Washington Football Schedule

08/30 – at Incarnate Word

09/06 – at Boise State

09/13 – at Northern Iowa

09/20 – Western Illinois

09/27 – at Montana State*

10/04 – Portland State*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – Idaho*

10/25 – at Weber State*

11/01 – Sacramento State*

11/08 – at Montana*

11/15 – Northern Colorado*

11/22 – at Cal Poly*

* Big Sky contest.

Eastern Washington finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky play. The Eagles are entering their ninth season under head coach Aaron Best, who has a 52-40 overall record at the school.