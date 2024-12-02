Eastern Kentucky announces 2025 football schedule

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features two games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Eastern Kentucky opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Louisville Cardinals. The Colonels then open their home slate at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Ky., on Sept. 6 against the Houston Christian Huskies.

EKU returns to the road on Sept. 13 to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Colonels’ fourth and final non-conference game is slated for Sept. 27 at home against the Nicholls Colonels, which was previously unannounced.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Eastern Kentucky begins on the road on Sept. 20 against West Georgia. Other road conference opponents include North Alabama on Oct. 18, Central Arkansas on Nov. 1, and Utah Tech on Nov. 22.

UAC opponents slated to visit Roy Kidd Stadium in 2025 include Austin Peay on Oct. 11, Tarleton State on Oct. 25, Southern Utah on Nov. 8, and Abilene Christian on Nov. 15.

Below is Eastern Kentucky’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule

08/30 – at Louisville

09/06 – HCU

09/13 – at Marshall

09/20 – at West Georgia*

09/27 – Nicholls

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – Austin Peay*

10/18 – at North Alabama*

10/25 – Tarleton State*

11/01 – at Central Arkansas*

11/08 – Southern Utah*

11/15 – Abilene Christian*

11/22 – at Utah Tech*

* UAC contest.

Eastern Kentucky finished the 2024 season 8-5 overall and 6-2 in UAC action. The Colonels earned an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs, but lost in the first round on the road against No. 11 Villanova, 22-17.