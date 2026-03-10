EKU adds Southeast Missouri, completes 2026 football schedule

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has finalized its 2026 football schedule, a 12‑game slate that features seven home dates and a six‑game United Athletic Conference (UAC) lineup.

Most of the Colonels’ schedule was revealed in December when the UAC announced its 2026 schedule. EKU will host North Alabama on Oct. 3, West Georgia on Oct. 10, and Central Arkansas on Nov. 14 as part of its home conference schedule. Road league contests include trips to Tarleton State (Oct. 31), Austin Peay (Nov. 7), and Abilene Christian (Nov. 21).

The Colonels open the 2026 campaign with five straight non‑conference games. The season begins with back‑to‑back road tests at Western Carolina on Aug. 29 and Jacksonville State on Sept. 5. EKU then returns to Roy Kidd Stadium for its home opener against Chattanooga on Sept. 12, followed by a matchup with Dayton on Sept. 19.

A newly announced non‑conference trip to Southeast Missouri is set for Sept. 26, and the Colonels will close their non‑league slate on Oct. 17 at Tennessee Tech.

Below is Eastern Kentucky's complete schedule for the 2026 season:

2026 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule

08/29 – at Western Carolina

09/05 – at Jacksonville State

09/12 – Chattanooga

09/19 – Dayton

09/26 – at SEMO

10/03 – North Alabama*

10/10 – West Georgia*

10/17 – at Tennessee Tech

10/24 – Open Week

10/31 – at Tarleton State*

11/07 – at Austin Peay*

11/14 – Central Arkansas*

11/21 – at Abilene Christian*

* UAC contest.

Eastern Kentucky finished the 2025 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in UAC play. The 2026 campaign marks the seventh season under head coach Walt Wells, who enters the year with a 35-33 record at the school.