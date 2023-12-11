East Carolina adds Campbell to 2025 football schedule

The East Carolina Pirates have added the Campbell Camels to their 2025 football schedule, according to ECU’s official athletics website.

East Carolina will host Campbell at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

East Carolina and Campbell first met on the gridiron in 1937 in Buies Creek, N.C., and then played there again two seasons later in 1939. The Camels defeated the Pirates in both contests, 7-6 and 13-0, respectively. In their most recent matchup in 2022, East Carolina notched its first victory over Campbell, defeating the Camels at home, 49-10.

With the addition of Campbell, East Carolina now has three non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Pirates are scheduled to open the season on the road against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Aug. 30 and will later host the BYU Cougars at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 20.

East Carolina was previously scheduled to visit the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 13, 2025, but that contest has been canceled, FBSchedules.com has confirmed with ECU’s media relations department. The game has also been removed from ECU’s website.

ECU and Marshall had a contract for football games in 2020 and 2021 and a separate contract for games in 2023 and 2025. However, the contest in 2020 was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it appears the two schools agreed to just play one game from each contract (2021 at Marshall, 2023 at ECU).

Campbell, who competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), now has three non-conference games scheduled in 2025. The Camels are slated to host the Western Carolina Catamounts on Sept. 27 and visit the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Oct. 4.

Football Schedules