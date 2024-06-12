Duke adds William & Mary to 2026 football schedule

The Duke Blue Devils have added the William & Mary Tribe to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Duke will host William & Mary at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The Blue Devils will pay the Tribe a $400,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from the College of William & Mary via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Duke and William & Mary first met in football in 1921 and have played a total of seven contests. The Blue Devils fell to the Tribe in their first six meetings, but won the most recent matchup, 47-7, in 1955.

William & Mary is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Tribe finished the 2023 season 6-5 overall and 4-4 in CAA action.

With the addition of William & Mary, Duke now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2026 season. The Blue Devils are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 at home against the Tulane Green Wave before traveling to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 12. Later in the season, Duke will host the UConn Huskies in Durham on Nov. 7.

In ACC action in 2026, Duke is slated to host Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, and Stanford and travel to Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

Duke is the first known non-conference opponent for William & Mary’s 2026 football schedule.

